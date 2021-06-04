The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Yair Netanyahu's Twitter account suspended for 12 hours

The prime minister's son had called for protestors to head to Orbach's home to encourage him to fight against the formation of a unity government.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 4, 2021 14:18
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHANI)
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHANI)
The Twitter account of Yair Netanyahu, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, was suspended for 12 hours on Friday after he posted the address of Yamina MK Nir Orbach's home.
Facebook and Instagram suspended Netanyahu's Instagram and Facebook accounts for 24 hours for similar reasons. Netanyahu had called for protestors to head to Orbach's home to encourage him to fight against the formation of a unity government.
"Yair Netanyahu's tweet violated Twitter rules. The account holder was required to delete the tweet that violated the rules, and his account was transferred for 12 hours to read mode only," said Twitter concerning the suspension, according to Ynet.
"The persecution, censorship and silencing of social networks against right-wingers is breaking a new record. While Facebook and Twitter blocked Yair Netanyahu, they did not block the prime minister who posted the same post just like Yair," read a statement issued by Yair Netanyahu.
The Likud Party's Twitter protested the decision to suspend Netanyahu's account and the accounts of other right-wing activists for posting the addresses, saying that left-wing activists were allowed to promote counter-protests and post the addresses without being suspended.
 
"This is a textbook case of political censorship of the right," tweeted the Likud Party. "Likud calls on @Jack and Mark Zuckerberg to stop this double standard and allow freedom of expression for all."
Orbach has been on the fence about whether or not to vote in favor of a unity government including Yamina, Yesh Atid, New Hope, Labor and Ra'am. He is set to make a decision on Friday whether to vote in favor of the new government or resign and enable deaf activist Shirley Pinto, the next candidate on the Yamina list, to enter the Knesset.
Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.


