Yair Netanyahu's Twitter account suspended for 12 hours

Facebook and Instagram suspended Netanyahu's Instagram and Facebook accounts for 24 hours for similar reasons. Netanyahu had called for protestors to head to Orbach's home to encourage him to fight against the formation of a unity government.

"Yair Netanyahu's tweet violated Twitter rules. The account holder was required to delete the tweet that violated the rules, and his account was transferred for 12 hours to read mode only," said Twitter concerning the suspension, according to Ynet.

The Likud Party's Twitter protested the decision to suspend Netanyahu's account and the accounts of other right-wing activists for posting the addresses, saying that left-wing activists were allowed to promote counter-protests and post the addresses without being suspended.

CENSORING THE RIGHT: Twitter and Facebook are suspending right-wing activists for promoting protests outside the homes of Knesset Members planning to join the dangerous leftwing government being formed — הליכוד (@Likud_Party) June 4, 2021 cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} "This is a textbook case of political censorship of the right," tweeted the Likud Party. "Likud calls on @Jack and Mark Zuckerberg to stop this double standard and allow freedom of expression for all." "The persecution, censorship and silencing of social networks against right-wingers is breaking a new record. While Facebook and Twitter blocked Yair Netanyahu, they did not block the prime minister who posted the same post just like Yair," read a statement issued by Yair Netanyahu.

Orbach has been on the fence about whether or not to vote in favor of a unity government including Yamina, Yesh Atid, New Hope, Labor and Ra'am. He is set to make a decision on Friday whether to vote in favor of the new government or resign and enable deaf activist Shirley Pinto, the next candidate on the Yamina list, to enter the Knesset.

Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.