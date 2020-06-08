The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Yamina uses computer program to thousands of amendments

The amendments, which suggested changing every word in the bill little by little, were used to waste hours of deliberations on the bill on Sunday.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 8, 2020 20:04
MK Matan Kahana (photo credit: AVISHAG SHAAR-YASHUV)
MK Matan Kahana
(photo credit: AVISHAG SHAAR-YASHUV)
Opposition Knesset members often compete over who can generate the most amendments in order to filibuster and delay voting on controversial legislation.
After Yesh Atid MK Miki Levy and his advisers filed more than 1,000 amendments to the bills that facilitated the formation of the current government last month, Yamina MK Matan Kahana decided to outdo him. But Kahane had a disadvantage, because he and his advisers keep Shabbat, and the amendments to the controversial Norwegian Law that would allow as many as 15 new coalition MKs to enter the Knesset had to be submitted to the Knesset Law, Constitution and Justice Committee by Sunday morning.
So Kahana’s assistant Lavie Eisenman turned to his father, computer programmer Shamai Eisenman, who built a platform of computer programs to create 6000 amendments in 75 minutes on Saturday night. The story was first revealed on Sunday by the Makor Rishon newspaper.
The amendments, which suggested changing every word in the bill little by little, were used to waste hours of deliberations on the bill on Sunday. One of the amendments suggested that the bill would only apply on odd days of the week.
Kahana eventually agreed to withdraw some 5500 of the 6000 amendments. Deliberations on the amendments in the committee are set to continue on Tuesday, in an effort to complete them by the end of the week and pass the bill into law next week.
Shamai Eisenman said he created the platform on the Microsoft programs Excel and Visual Basic.
Asked by Army Radio whether he would take more steps to replace MKs with computer programs, he said “that might take more time but it shouldn’t be too complicated.” 



