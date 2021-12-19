Yeshiva student wounded in Hamas shooting leaves hospital

Aaron Yehuda Imergreen, the yeshiva student wounded in the Hamas terrorist shooting in the Old City of Jerusalem last month, was released from hospitalization at Shaare Zedek Medical Center on Sunday and has now been transferred to Sheba Medical Center for rehabilitation, ynet reported.

Imergreen was shot in the Hamas terrorist attack that killed South African immigrant Eli Kay, and had arrived at the hospital in serious condition , unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was hospitalized in the ICU and hooked to a respirator and had to undergo a series of surgeries before finally regaining consciousness.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"We admitted Aaron as he hung between life and death," Shaare Zedek trauma unit director Dr. Alon Schwartz said, according to ynet.

Imergreen has a long path of rehabilitation ahead of him amid his return to a normal life.

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

A total of four people were injured and one person was killed in the terrorist attack last month.

This is a developing story.