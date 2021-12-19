The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Yeshiva student wounded in Hamas shooting leaves hospital

Aaron Yehuda Imergreen was in serious condition after being wounded in the Hamas shooting in the Old City of Jerusalem, but has now been transferred to Sheba Medical Center for rehabilitation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 19, 2021 16:19
Aaron Yehuda Imergreen, the yeshiva student wounded in the Hamas terrorist shooting in the Old City of Jerusalem last month, was released from hospitalization at Shaare Zedek Medical Center on Sunday and has now been transferred to Sheba Medical Center for rehabilitation, ynet reported.
Imergreen was shot in the Hamas terrorist attack that killed South African immigrant Eli Kay, and had arrived at the hospital in serious condition, unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was hospitalized in the ICU and hooked to a respirator and had to undergo a series of surgeries before finally regaining consciousness.
"We admitted Aaron as he hung between life and death," Shaare Zedek trauma unit director Dr. Alon Schwartz said, according to ynet. 
Imergreen has a long path of rehabilitation ahead of him amid his return to a normal life.
Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD) Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
A total of four people were injured and one person was killed in the terrorist attack last month.
This is a developing story.


Tags Hamas shaare zedek medical center Terror Attack yeshiva students
