Yizhak Rabin memorial renewed in honor of 25 anniversary of his death

A new project in honor of the 25th anniversary of former prime minister Yizhak Rabin was launched in Tel Aviv.The project, titled 'I remember, friend' made it its goal to enhance the visitor experience, by helping them understand the implications of his murder on Israeli society to this day in addition to making information more accessible and relevant to all ages groups. In honor of the 25th anniversary of his death, some of the Rabin memorial was renewed to include graffiti preserved from the time of the murder. Dozens of volunteers were put in dedicated training programs in order to be able to pass their own personal stories as well as interweave it into the events which ended up leading into Rabin's murder. Many volunteers belonging to the "candle youth" - people who were young at the time and feel compelled to tell their stories to the youth of today as well. Two short movies were produced as well, and translated into eight languages: Hebrew, English, Arabic, French, Spanish, Russian, Mandarin Chinese and Italian. One focuses on Rabin Square itself and its symbolic meaning, while the other movie focuses on the effects of the murder on Israeli society in general. The main target audience for these tours are school pupils, ranging from elementary school all the way to high school."The murder of Yitzhak Rabin is a memory for me, but it represents distant history for our youth," said Ron Huldai, mayor of Tel Aviv-Yafo. "Some of them sadly do not even know who Rabin was, nor his way: love for the land of Israel, dedication to the Zionist idea and, of course, striving for peace. It is of great importance to tell the story that unfolded on November 4 to the younger generation.""There is no more appropriate location for this lesson than the entrance to the municipal building – the place where an evil attacker took the law into his own hands, and influenced the course of history," he concluded. "Thousands of people pass by the memorial every day – yet unfortunately, many do not even know what happened at the foot of the municipal building," said Eytan Schwartz, Director of Media and Communications at Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality. "This is exactly what this project is doing: informing the public that does not know the story of the murder, the rift that it created within the population and the danger that it posed to Israeli democracy. No less important, it emphasizes the place of Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality and the square below as fortresses of democracy in Israel,"