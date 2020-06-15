The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
You want to visit Israel? All your (updated) questions answered

On Sunday evening, the Interior Ministry - in consultation with the Health Ministry - released an updated list of "exceptional cases" in which non-citizens can enter the country.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 15, 2020 19:01
An Israeli flag carrier El Al Airlines plane is seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
An Israeli flag carrier El Al Airlines plane is seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Foreign entry into Israel has been prohibited with few exceptions since mid-March, as the coronavirus spread across the state and the world. Last week, the government extended all existing emergency regulations through June 21 – three months from when they were originally implemented. The borders will therefore remain closed at least until that date, at which time the situation may again be reviewed.
Nonetheless, the government has started to make some travel exceptions.
On Sunday evening, the Interior Ministry - in consultation with the Health Ministry - released an updated list of “exceptional cases” in which non-citizens can enter the country.
The Jerusalem Post provides an updated list of who can enter Israel, how to do it and what is entailed upon immediate entry.
Can foreigners attend weddings in the Holy Land?
Non-citizens can attend weddings of their first-tier relatives. In addition, entrance will be allowed for grandparents. However, upon arrival in Israel, all visitors will be required to spend 14 days in isolation. All arrangements should be made through one’s local consulate: https://go.gov.il/consularservices.
Funerals?
Arriving in Israel for a funeral can be approved for first-tier family members of the deceased and their spouses. Although 14 days isolation is required for all visitors, some exceptions can be made for those who wish to enter the country for an extremely short time (around 48 hours) for their loved one’s burial. In these cases, visitors should contact the head of International Relations at the Health Ministry. Isolation before and after the funeral would still be needed. As in all other cases, application is through one’s local consulate: https://go.gov.il/consularservices.
Can a non-citizen spouse enter Israel?
A foreigner who is married to an Israeli citizen or a permanent resident and their minor children may enter the country if they are legally married and the Israeli spouse’s “center of life” (primary place of residence) is in Israel.
In cases where the Israeli splits his or her time between Israel and abroad or where the couple’s life is centered abroad, some exceptions could be made.
All applications must go through the local consulate: https://go.gov.il/consularservices.
What about students?
Foreign students who started their studies in Israel and are abroad can return to Israel at the request of the student’s academic institution. This includes married yeshiva students. Non-married yeshiva students may not enter Israel.
Can “experts” get exceptions?
A limited number of “experts” will be approved to enter the country on foreign worker permits. Expert is defined as “necessary for national infrastructure and / or functional continuity of the economy.” The government has already said it will make exceptions for qualified aides and those working in the fields of construction and agriculture.
Approvals will be granted subject to the recommendation of the relevant government office and the approval of the Immigration Authority's Foreign Workers Administration.
Applications can be made online at https://www.gov.il/en/service/working_permit_for_foreign_workers.
Has medical tourism resumed?
Medical tourism applications should be submitted by the hospital manager directly to the Health Ministry, which will forward applications for approval to the Population and Immigration Authority and the Foreign Ministry.
In most cases where a person was mid-treatment or necessitates a complicated treatment that is better performed in Israel, permission will be granted.
Olim are always welcome!
Throughout the coronavirus crisis, new immigrants who complete their applications have been able to enter the country without delay. According to the Interior Ministry, over the past several months, the country has welcomed new citizens from Russia, Ukraine, Brazil, the United States, Ethiopia and many other countries.
Is isolation required?
With rare exception, 14 days of self-quarantine is required of all citizens and non-citizens who enter Israel from abroad. Isolation can be done at home, an approved hotel or private rental, or in a state-run “coronavirus hotel.”
All arrivals must register their entry and isolation address with the Health Ministry.


