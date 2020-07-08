The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Yuli Edelstein attends party hours after declaring coronavirus regulations

Organizers claimed that 48 people had attended the celebration.

By TAMAR BEERI  
JULY 8, 2020 21:42
Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein speaks during a press conference about the coronavirus COVID-19, at the Health Ministry in Jerusalem on July 6, 2020. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein speaks during a press conference about the coronavirus COVID-19, at the Health Ministry in Jerusalem on July 6, 2020.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein attended his wife's birthday party mere hours after announcing the new coronavirus guidelines last Thursday, according to The Jerusalem Post's the sister publication Maariv.
"This is cheap gossip that has no connection to reality," the Health Ministry retaliated after criticism came towards Edelstein for attending the party. "All regulations and guidelines were fulfilled as they were. This is a miserable attempt to damage public confidence in the health system."
Edelstein had held a press conference where he had announced the guidelines, and from there, he drove straight to the party in a private house located in Herzliya. The rules had technically not gone into effect as they were only effective from the following day and on. Kan 11 presented the issue as a moral issue rather than a legal one.
Organizers claimed that 48 people had attended the celebration.
"Are you planning on cancelling my birthday?" Edelstein's wife, Irena Nevzelin, said in response when asked if it would not have been better to cancel the party. "I sent an email to everyone. If people follow all of the conditions that were said – masks, fever check, no one is part of a risk group, and I do it outside and I put everyone separated... so I decided to do it anyway."
Attendees were required to sign a non-disclosure agreement and maintain confidentiality regarding the party. "I asked everyone to see before they came that no one has symptoms, and unfortunately I should have taken some people who said they did not feel well down, I unequivocally told them not to come.
"But at the end of the day I decided that we cannot know when the coronavirus will end, and I want to have the opportunity to see my friends, so I decided not to cancel," Nevzelin admitted.

The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv contributed to this report.


Tags Yuli Edelstein Health Ministry Birthday Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Netanyahu has no more shame, no more responsibility - opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef A difficult week for Netanyahu - Analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader China’s increasingly oppressive actions show dangerous global trend By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Center field: Why I remain an American patriot By GIL TROY

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 10 things to know about West Bank annexation D-Day
A view shows the West Bank settlement of Ma'aleh Adumim, June 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by