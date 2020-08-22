Zandberg to Blue and White: Support no confidence vote, avoid elections

Meretz leader MK Tamar Zandberg on Saturday called on Blue and White to support a constructive vote of no confidence, to prevent another round of elections and to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. On Monday, the opposition parties are expected to submit a constructive motion of no confidence that will allow replacing Netanyahu. If it receives the support of 61 members of Knesset, the prime minister will be replaced without dispersing the Knesset, under certain conditions. Zandberg said that she's positive Blue and White understand now that they made a mistake when leaving their natural bloc and making a deal with Netanyahu, who she called "a crook." "Still, it's not too late," Zandberg said. "Instead of dragging Israel into a fourth round of elections in less than two years, we can establish a different government in Israel. "A better government that will pass a budget that will address the problems of Israel's citizens instead of trying to make things more difficult," Zandberg concluded."A constructive vote of no confidence will allow the Knesset to replace Netanyahu under the condition that the majority of MKs express support in a prospective successor - in this case, opposition leader Yair Lapid. The prospect of going to a fourth round of elections, a possibility that would cost Israel millions and freeze much needed budgetary approvals, became a realistic option in the last few weeks, with negotiations between Likud and Blue and White over the state budget hitting a dead end earlier this week. The two parties are fighting over how key political appointments will be made. Likud demands a public committee that will decide on appointments, while Blue and White wants a search committee for all appointments. If the bill does not pass by August 24, November elections would be initiated automatically. Because it involves changing a basic law, the bill would require a special majority of 61 MKs to pass.Earlier this week, MK Zvi Hauser (Derech Eretz) proposed a bill that would postpone the deadline for September 24. The bill passed its first three readings in the Knesset. However, shortly before the bill passing and allowing the government to take a deep breath and address the burning issues on Israel's national agenda, coalition chairman MK Miki Zohar prevented the vote from taking place by making new, last minute demands. He went so far as to send Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin to brief reporters against Blue and White ministers by blaming them for the vote not passing and the current crisis.Now, Israel faces a real possibility of yet another round of elections, which will deepen the toughest economic crisis that this country has ever faced. But perhaps that's the only why the Israeli public will get the government it deserves; One that will address the coronavirus crisis and deal with the issues at hand as it promised it would do.