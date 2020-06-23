Ze'ev Elkin visits Yad Vashem in first meeting to coordinate ties

Outgoing Yad Vashem chairman Avner Shalev hosted Higher Education and Water Resources Minister Ze'ev Elkin on Tuesday for what was the minister's first working meeting to coordinate ties between the government and Yad Vashem.At the meeting, Shalev and other Yad Vashem officials provided Elkin with an overview of the institution's activities in Israel and around the world. The minister was presented with a copy of a restored letter written by 10-year-old Eliezer Rudnik to his aunts in Israel, four years before he died in the Holocaust.The meeting comes after Shalev, 82, announced on Sunday that he would be stepping down after 27 years as chairman of Yad Vashem. In his capacity, Shalev made numerous developments and advancements at the institution, including the establishment of the International School for Holocaust Studies, the International Institute for Holocaust Research, a new museum complex and the Museum of Holocaust Art.Elkin will be responsible for nominating Shalev's successor.Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.