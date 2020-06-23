The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ze'ev Elkin visits Yad Vashem in first meeting to coordinate ties

The meeting comes after Shalev, 82, announced on Sunday that he would be stepping down after 27 years as chairman of Yad Vashem.

By AARON REICH  
JUNE 23, 2020 18:10
Higher Education and Water Resources Minister Ze'ev Elkin (L) and outgoing Yad Vashem chairman Avner Shalev are seen together on Tuesday. (photo credit: COURTESY OF ORI BAROKAS/YAD VASHEM)
Higher Education and Water Resources Minister Ze'ev Elkin (L) and outgoing Yad Vashem chairman Avner Shalev are seen together on Tuesday.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF ORI BAROKAS/YAD VASHEM)
Outgoing Yad Vashem chairman Avner Shalev hosted Higher Education and Water Resources Minister Ze'ev Elkin on Tuesday for what was the minister's first working meeting to coordinate ties between the government and Yad Vashem.
At the meeting, Shalev and other Yad Vashem officials provided Elkin with an overview of the institution's activities in Israel and around the world.
The minister was presented with a copy of a restored letter written by 10-year-old Eliezer Rudnik to his aunts in Israel, four years before he died in the Holocaust.
The meeting comes after Shalev, 82, announced on Sunday that he would be stepping down after 27 years as chairman of Yad Vashem.
In his capacity, Shalev made numerous developments and advancements at the institution, including the establishment of the International School for Holocaust Studies, the International Institute for Holocaust Research, a new museum complex and the Museum of Holocaust Art.
Elkin will be responsible for nominating Shalev's successor.
Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.


Tags Holocaust Yad Vashem history Ze’ev Elkin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The contrast between the government and the public By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport What a difference three years makes – or not By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Emily Schrader Big tech selective outrage By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef ‘To learn from the best’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Uri Regev What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine By URI REGEV

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by