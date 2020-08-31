ZIM, Konfidas launch cybersecurity consulting company

Shipping company ZIM has partnered with Konfidas, a Tel Aviv-based boutique consulting firm, to establish ZKCyberStar, a new subsidiary company offering a full range of cybersecurity services, tailor-made for the maritime industry.ZKCyberStar will provide a suite of services to support operational cybersecurity readiness, including cyber and regulatory postures, strategy and planning, cyber awareness and executive training, incident response capabilities, supply chain risk management, ongoing threat intelligence, regulatory alerts and briefs, and more. ZKCyberStar’s CEO will be Ronen Meroz, who currently serves as ZIM Global Intermodal division manager. Other senior executives will include Ram Levi, an international cybersecurity expert and former secretary of the prime minister’s National Cyber Initiative Task Force, and Eli Zilberman Caspi, co-founder and COO of Konfidas.“ZIM is uniquely positioned to tackle cyber threats in our industry,” said Eli Glickman, ZIM president and CEO. “In recent years, I was approached by global companies seeking advice regarding cyber threats, and I have decided to create ZKCyberStar to support and advise organizations in our industry, using our long-standing cooperative relationship with the top cybersecurity expert team of Konfidas. With the creation of ZKCyberStar, we join forces to offer the most advanced and skilled services to cope with cyber threats and mitigate the risks and costly impact of cyberattacks. We welcome Ram Levi, Eli Zilberman Caspi and the team of professionals at Konfidas to jointly create a top-level consulting company to help the industry cope with cyber threats.”Levi, Konfidas’s founder, said that the maritime and logistics industries have witnessed an unprecedented rise in cyberattacks in recent years.“Those attacks serve as a wake-up call for an industry, which is critical to modern trade and commerce,” he said. “As we move towards heavily networked and increasingly automated systems, cybersecurity must be a top priority. Our unique partnership with ZIM, a global leader in container shipping, will enable ZKCyberStar to provide strong client-driven cybersecurity solutions with global expertise and implementation.”
