What is US President Joe Biden going to do in Israel?

During this time, he is set to hold high-profile meetings with both Israelis and Palestinians before continuing on to other Middle Eastern countries.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 7, 2022 01:57

Updated: JULY 7, 2022 01:58
US President Joe Biden addresses the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/Al Drago)
US President Joe Biden addresses the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Al Drago)

US President Joe Biden is set to arrive in Israel on July 13 for his long-awaited visit to the Middle East. 

Here's his current schedule, as confirmed by Israeli media.

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden speaks to the media on June 14, the day his trip to the Middle East was announced. (credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS) US PRESIDENT Joe Biden speaks to the media on June 14, the day his trip to the Middle East was announced. (credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)
Wednesday, July 13

  • 5:00 p.m. - Biden is set to land at Ben-Gurion Airport, where he will be welcomed by a reception ceremony attended by both Prime Minister Yair Lapid and President Isaac Herzog.
  • 6:30 p.m.: The president is set to travel to Palmachim
  • 6:50-7:30 p.m.: Biden's visit to Palmachim.
  • 7:30 p.m.: Biden will travel to Jerusalem.

Thursday, June 14

  • 10:10 a.m.-11:10 a.m.: Biden will visit Yad Vashem.
  • 11:15: The president will travel to the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, where he is set to meet with Lapid.
  • 3:15 p.m.: Biden will depart for the King David Hotel.
  • 4:35 p.m.: Biden will leave for the President's Residence.
  • 8:55 p.m.: The president will leave again for the King David Hotel.

Friday, June 15

The exact details of the president's schedule on Friday are unclear, though it is confirmed that he will visit August Victoria Hospital and the West Bank city of Bethlehem.



