Study international law in the start-up capital of the world!

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
JULY 10, 2022
Tel Aviv University's International LLM Degree program provides students with the skills and knowledge needed to truly maximize their legal careers. The intensive one-year, three-semester program offers four different study tracks, taught entirely in English.

  • General law
  • Law and Technology
  • Business law
  • International law and human rights

Tel Aviv University's International LLM program features small classes taught by leading professors, 50 courses offered in all tracks, networking opportunities, field excursions and the possibility of substantial fellowships. Join students from around the world to study international law at TAU's Parasol Foundation International LLM program.

