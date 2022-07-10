The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Lapid calls to make peace with Saudi Arabia ‘for our children’

Lapid’s remarks came at the start of the week in which US President Joe Biden plans to visit Israel.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JULY 10, 2022 18:34
PM Yair Lapid speaking at a cabinet meeting of the 24th Knesset, July 10th 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
PM Yair Lapid speaking at a cabinet meeting of the 24th Knesset, July 10th 2022.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The time has come for countries of the region to normalize ties with Israel with an eye to the future, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said at Sunday’s cabinet meeting. 

Lapid’s remarks came at the start of the week in which US President Joe Biden plans to visit Israel and then fly directly to Saudi Arabia. Biden wrote in an op-ed on The Washington Post on Saturday that the flight symbolized "budding relations and steps towards normalization" between Israel and Arab states.

“From Jerusalem, the President's plane will fly to Saudi Arabia,” Lapid said. “He will carry with him a message of peace and hope from us. Israel extends its hand to all the countries of the region and calls on them to build ties with us, establish relations with us, and change history for our children.”

“He will carry with him a message of peace and hope from us. Israel extends its hand to all the countries of the region and calls on them to build ties with us"

PM Yair Lapid

Calling Biden “one of the closest friends that Israel has ever had in American politics,” Lapid quoted the president as saying: “You don't have to be a Jew to be a Zionist. I am a Zionist.”

Lapid said the priority on his agenda for meeting with Biden is the Iranian nuclear threat, pointing out recent reports that Iran is enriching uranium with even more advanced centrifuges than previously known, in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal.

US President Joe Biden departs from St. Edmond Catholic Church after attending a mass in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, U.S., July 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis) US President Joe Biden departs from St. Edmond Catholic Church after attending a mass in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, U.S., July 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis)

The prime minister called for a “decisive” international response, consisting of activating snapback sanctions, meaning the reinstatement of pre-2015 sanctions on Iran.

“Israel will not stand idly by while Iran tries to attack us”

PM Yair Lapid

“Israel, for its part, reserves for itself full freedom of action, diplomatic and operational, in the fight against the Iranian nuclear program,” he added. “Israel will not stand idly by while Iran tries to attack us.”

Israel’s security establishment can “reach anyone anywhere – and they will do just that,” Lapid warned.

Lapid also thanked the US for maintaining the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ designation as a foreign terrorist organization.

“Iran is behind Hezbollah and supports Hamas, and Iranian terror cells recently tried to murder Israeli tourists in Istanbul,” he stated.



Tags Yair Lapid Joe Biden israel us relations israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
2

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
3

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
4

Gantz reveals 'unusual' Iranian military activity in the Red Sea

Satellite images of four Iranian military ships spotted in the Red Sea, shown by Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz, on July 5, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by