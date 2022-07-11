Biden to talk up Jerusalem consulate, but no announcement expected

US President Joe Biden is expected to reaffirm his aim to open a consulate for the Palestinians in Jerusalem, but not to announce any progress on the matter during his trip to Israel this week, a US official said on Monday.

A senior Israeli diplomatic source also said a consulate for the Palestinians is not on the agenda for Biden’s visit.

The top items on Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s agenda for his meeting with Biden are the US-Israel bilateral relationship, Iran and Israel’s integration in the region, the Israeli source said, referring to an expected announcement of advances in ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 2){cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The Palestinians will also be a topic of discussion, and Russia’s war on Ukraine comes up in all of the prime minister’s conversations with Western leaders, the source added.

Biden promised during his election campaign to reopen the consulate, which operated out of Jerusalem, but the Trump administration closed it when it moved the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018. The functions and staff of the former consulate were called the “Palestinian Affairs Unit,” which worked under the auspices of the embassy to Israel.

CRISIS OR business as usual? A view of the US Consulate General on Agron Street in Jerusalem. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israel opposed reopening the consulate to the Palestinians, saying that doing so would undermine Israeli sovereignty in its united capital, Jerusalem.

The US State Department upgraded the office to the Palestinians in Jerusalem last month, without opening a consulate, changing the name to the “US Office of Palestinian Affairs in Jerusalem” and allowing it to report directly to the Near Eastern Affairs Bureau in the State Department.

Aid to Palestinians

Biden plans to announce an aid package for Palestinian hospitals in eastern Jerusalem during a visit to such a medical center near the Mount of Olives on Friday. The visit will not be accompanied by Israelis and will be in the framework of his meetings with Palestinians that day, including a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem.

The Israeli government and the Biden administration continued on Monday to negotiate possible gestures Jerusalem could make towards the Palestinians. US officials have continued to push for a Palestinian presence at the Allenby crossing to Jordan and 4G cellular Internet, which Israel had rejected on security grounds.

Right-wing lawmakers and organizations have warned against the visit to east Jerusalem and concessions to the Palestinians.

Several NGOs, including Regavim, Im Tirzu and the ZOA launched a campaign calling on Biden “not to take advantage of the unstable political situation in Israel to squeeze out critical and historic concessions” and for Lapid “not to sell out Israel’s security interests.”

Their ads say: “Not for sale! United Jerusalem and the Jordan Valley are not cards in the political game.”