The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Biden to talk up Jerusalem consulate, but no announcement expected

The Palestinians will also be a topic of discussion, and Russia’s war on Ukraine comes up in all of the prime minister’s conversations with Western leaders, the source added.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JULY 11, 2022 14:12
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks as first lady Jill Biden stands next to him, after paying respects and meeting with victims, family, first responders and law enforcement who were affected by the mass shooting committed by a gunman authorities say was motivated by racism. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks as first lady Jill Biden stands next to him, after paying respects and meeting with victims, family, first responders and law enforcement who were affected by the mass shooting committed by a gunman authorities say was motivated by racism.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

US President Joe Biden is expected to reaffirm his aim to open a consulate for the Palestinians in Jerusalem, but not to announce any progress on the matter during his trip to Israel this week, a US official said on Monday.

A senior Israeli diplomatic source also said a consulate for the Palestinians is not on the agenda for Biden’s visit.

The top items on Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s agenda for his meeting with Biden are the US-Israel bilateral relationship, Iran and Israel’s integration in the region, the Israeli source said, referring to an expected announcement of advances in ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The Palestinians will also be a topic of discussion, and Russia’s war on Ukraine comes up in all of the prime minister’s conversations with Western leaders, the source added.

Biden promised during his election campaign to reopen the consulate, which operated out of Jerusalem, but the Trump administration closed it when it moved the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018. The functions and staff of the former consulate were called the “Palestinian Affairs Unit,” which worked under the auspices of the embassy to Israel.

CRISIS OR business as usual? A view of the US Consulate General on Agron Street in Jerusalem. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) CRISIS OR business as usual? A view of the US Consulate General on Agron Street in Jerusalem. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israel opposed reopening the consulate to the Palestinians, saying that doing so would undermine Israeli sovereignty in its united capital, Jerusalem.

The US State Department upgraded the office to the Palestinians in Jerusalem last month, without opening a consulate, changing the name to the “US Office of Palestinian Affairs in Jerusalem” and allowing it to report directly to the Near Eastern Affairs Bureau in the State Department.

Aid to Palestinians

Biden plans to announce an aid package for Palestinian hospitals in eastern Jerusalem during a visit to such a medical center near the Mount of Olives on Friday. The visit will not be accompanied by Israelis and will be in the framework of his meetings with Palestinians that day, including a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem.

The Israeli government and the Biden administration continued on Monday to negotiate possible gestures Jerusalem could make towards the Palestinians. US officials have continued to push for a Palestinian presence at the Allenby crossing to Jordan and 4G cellular Internet, which Israel had rejected on security grounds.

Right-wing lawmakers and organizations have warned against the visit to east Jerusalem and concessions to the Palestinians.

Several NGOs, including Regavim, Im Tirzu and the ZOA launched a campaign calling on Biden “not to take advantage of the unstable political situation in Israel to squeeze out critical and historic concessions” and for Lapid “not to sell out Israel’s security interests.” 

Their ads say: “Not for sale! United Jerusalem and the Jordan Valley are not cards in the political game.”



Tags Palestinians Joe Biden US Embassy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
2

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
3

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
4

Gantz reveals 'unusual' Iranian military activity in the Red Sea

Satellite images of four Iranian military ships spotted in the Red Sea, shown by Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz, on July 5, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by