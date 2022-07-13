The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food

How is the global inflation crisis affecting the world economy?

Nadav Ofir of Bank Hapoalim speaks with Tamar Uriel-Beeri, Managing Editor of jpost.com

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JULY 13, 2022 11:26
Jerusalem Post Israel News
 
Processionals - in partnership with Bank Hapoalim (photo credit: BANK HAPOALIM)
Processionals - in partnership with Bank Hapoalim
(photo credit: BANK HAPOALIM)

PROFESSIONALS In partnership with Bank Hapoalim

LIVE INTERWIEW

Sunday, 17 July 2022, 17:00 ISRAEL time

What are the effects of global inflation on our day-to-day lives? Beyond the prices of groceries and gas, how is it impacting long-term savings, such as pensions and investments?

In a one-on-one interview with Tamar Uriel-Beeri, Managing Editor of jpost.com, Nadav Ofir, global fixed income analyst at Bank Hapoalim’s trading room, explains how inflation has affected interest rates worldwide, and how the repricing of securities in the market is causing yields to rise on specific investments that have performed poorly in the past.

As inflation continues to rise both in Israel and around the world, Ofir explains why now may be a good time for patient investors to invest in the market and why those looking for short-term gains may want to wait before investing significantly.

The behavior of the stock market in recent months has shown investors, says Ofir, that investors need to consider the degree of risk with which they feel comfortable, which can only be evaluated on an individual basis.

Ofir and Uriel-Beeri also discuss how the Israeli tech sector has been affected by slowdowns in the technology field and the effects of inflation on the real estate sector. 

This article was written in cooperation with Bank Hapoalim.

The information contained herein is accurate as of the day of publication and should not be understood as an alternative to professional consulting services that take into account the specific circumstances of the individual and are tailored to meet their needs.



Tags Bank Hapoalim technology investment
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by