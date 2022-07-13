The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
The when and where of President Joe Biden's visit to Israel

Here's US President Joe Biden's schedule during his visit in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 13, 2022 16:13
Prime Minister Yair Lapid and President Yair Lapid accompany US President Joe Biden shortly after his landing on July 13, 2022 (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
US President Joe Biden landed in Israel on Wednesday afternoon, launching his first official visit to the country as president. Following is Biden's schedule for the visit:

Wednesday

4:20 p.m. - Biden receives a briefing on the Iron Dome and Iron Beam air defense systems at Ben-Gurion Airport

4:50 p.m. - The president departs to Jerusalem

5:25 p.m. - The president arrives at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem

5:35 p.m. - The president participates in a wreath-laying ceremony alongside Prime Minister Yair Lapid and President Isaac Herzog

Thursday

11:15 a.m. - Bilateral meeting between Lapid and Biden followed by a larger meeting including staff members

12:30 p.m. - Biden and Lapid will hold a virtual meeting as part of the I2U2 grouping including leaders from India and the United Arab Emirates

1:30 p.m. - Lapid and Biden will hold a press conference

5:30 p.m. - Lapid and Biden will take part in a ceremony at the Israeli President's Residence

7:50 p.m. - Biden and Lapid will take part in the opening ceremony of the Macabiah games at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem

Friday (Times to be announced)

Biden will visit Augusta Victoria hospital in east Jerusalem and will proceed to visit Bethlehem

Lapid will take part in a small farewell ceremony for Biden as he departs to Saudi Arabia



