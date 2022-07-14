Motorcyclist hits police officer and flees scene near Jerusalem

A motorcyclist ran over a police officer on Wednesday night, lightly injuring him, and fled the scene.

The suspect did not stop at the police checkpoint at the Shoresh Interchange on Road 1 and is believed to have intentionally hit the officer.

Ynet said that a video showed police waiting for the motorcyclist to arrive at the checkpoint, at which point they intended to stop him.

כביש 1, לפני זמן קצר: רוכב אופנוע פוגע בעוצמה בשוטר - ונמלט pic.twitter.com/vLQnWibvlw — אבי גדלוביץ' (@avigad27) July 13, 2022

According to Ynet, an officer who noticed the motorcyclist driving toward him directed him to stop, but the motorcyclist continued driving, hitting the officer, and fled the scene.

Maariv Online contributed to this report.