Motorcyclist hits police officer and flees scene near Jerusalem

A motorcyclist deliberately ran over a police officer and slightly injured him at the police checkpoint at the Shoresh Interchange.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 14, 2022 03:19
Police car at night (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Police car at night
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A motorcyclist ran over a police officer on Wednesday night, lightly injuring him, and fled the scene.

The suspect did not stop at the police checkpoint at the Shoresh Interchange on Road 1 and is believed to have intentionally hit the officer.

Ynet said that a video showed police waiting for the motorcyclist to arrive at the checkpoint, at which point they intended to stop him.

According to Ynet, an officer who noticed the motorcyclist driving toward him directed him to stop, but the motorcyclist continued driving, hitting the officer, and fled the scene.

Maariv Online contributed to this report.



