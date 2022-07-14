The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Former Jerusalem police chief to be released early from prison

Shaham was indicted on sex crimes charges in 2013 after eight female police officers accused him of exploiting his senior position to carry out sexual relations with them against their will.

By TAMAR URIEL-BEERI
Published: JULY 14, 2022 15:29

Updated: JULY 14, 2022 15:55
Jerusalem police chief Nisso Shaham 521 (photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem)
Jerusalem police chief Nisso Shaham 521
(photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem)

Former Jerusalem police chief Asst.-Ch. Nisso Shaham, , who was convicted of sexual harassment, fraud and breach of trust, will be released from prison early, the parole board decided on Thursday.

Shaham entered Hermon Prison in March, after being sentenced to ten months in prison and five months probation.

His investigation took years before Shaham was forced to take administrative leave in 2012. He was indicted on sex crimes charges in 2013 after eight different female police officers accused him of exploiting his senior position to carry out sexual relations with them against their will.

Shaham made decisions relating to the promotion or career status of the same eight women, which the court called a direct conflict of interest.

Some of these decisions included granting them leaves of absence to study and transfers to better or more desirable jobs in the organization. The sexual incidents took place in Shaham’s car and at police buildings, as well as at his house and his mother’s house.

In April 2018, he was acquitted of the more serious sex crimes with which he was charged.

He admitted to many instances of sexual intimacy with junior officers, but convinced the court that the encounters had been consensual or at the very least ambiguous.

At the end of that same year, he was sentenced to mere community service by the Tel Aviv District Court: 240 hours of community service and no jail time, to be exact, leading to mass public uproar.

However, in September 2019, the Tel Aviv District Court reversed the acquittal and sent the case back to the lower court for re-sentencing. This, after the prosecution appealed both the acquittals and the lenient sentence, and succeeded in convincing the district court of Shaham’s guilt.

In 2020, he was sentenced to 10 months in jail on the charge of sexually harassing female officers.

The Jerusalem Supreme Court rejected Shaham’s appeal in November of 2021, ruling that he had relationships with the policewomen. Nevertheless, he is expected to be released from prison in the coming days.

Court Criticism 

“The Parole Board presents: A get-out-of-jail-free card for sex offenders!” said Hagit Pe’er, chairperson of Na’amat, the Israeli Movement of Working Women and Volunteers. “Case after case: Ronen Biti, Moshe Ivgy, Alon Kastiel, and now Nisso Shaham, too. And these are just the cases with the high public profiles.”

She said that the board's choices are "outrageous" and that it has often not even listened to the witnesses, but rather prioritizes the sex offenders over the victims, time and time again.

"Such a significant shortening of the sentence, which is short in the first place, once again sends a painful message of tolerance and relief in severe patterns of behavior," said Einat Fischer Lalo, CEO of the Israel Women's Network.

"Such a significant shortening of the sentence, which is short in the first place, once again sends a painful message of tolerance and relief in severe patterns of behavior."

Einat Fischer Lalo

"The Parole Board has the authority, by law, to take the public message being made into the account, as well as the deterrence and the damage to public trust. It's time it actually does so."

Ben Hartman and Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.



Tags Israel court police sexual assault
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
2

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
3

Massive dangerous asteroid Bennu not solid rock, like ball pit - NASA

This mosaic of the asteroid Bennu was created using observations made by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft that was in close proximity to the asteroid for over two years.
4

Twitter debates whether Anne Frank had 'white privilege'

Anne Frank at her writing table in 1940; how many Anne Franks were lost in the Holocaust?
5

Church of the Holy Sepulchre excavation unveils remains from Constantine's time

Remains dating back to the period of Roman Emperor Constantine at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher have been uncovered in excavations carried out in conjunction with a complex two-year project to repair and restore pavement stones of the ancient church.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by