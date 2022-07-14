Netanyahu and Biden hold talk on Iran

Former Prime Minister and head of the opposition, Benjamin Netanyahu, had a longer-than-planned meeting with US president Joe Biden.

The two recalled joint memories and mainly discussed the Iranian nuclear issue. "Without a reliable military option, it will be impossible to stop Iran, and if it is not deterred, the military option must be exercised," Netanyahu told Biden.

"He has supported us in many things throughout the years. We have been friends for 40 years, but to ensure friendship for the next 40 years we have to address the Iranian threat. We need one thing, and I told him that."

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 2){cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"Economic sanctions and even a defensive pact are not enough, there is a need for a military-offensive option on Iran, without it, nothing will work," Netanyahu told reporters after his conversation with President Biden.

Netanyahu also emphasized that "if and when" he returns to office, this will remain his stance towards Iran and the US.

"This is my position, this is my commitment, and I very much hope that this is also the American position. Biden said he agrees with my position and I was glad to hear that. This is what I will do if and when I return to the Prime Minister's Office."