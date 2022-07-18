The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Biden's east Jerusalem visit was not meant as political statement - interview with Nides

Looking back on Biden’s two-day visit to Israel last week, US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides assessed it as “a complete home run.”

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JULY 18, 2022 19:40

Updated: JULY 18, 2022 19:44
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks regarding the east Jerusalem Hospital Network (EJHN), at Augusta Victoria Hospital, in Jerusalem, July 15, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks regarding the east Jerusalem Hospital Network (EJHN), at Augusta Victoria Hospital, in Jerusalem, July 15, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

US President Joe Biden’s visit to East Jerusalem, without Israeli accompaniment or an Israeli flag on his car, was not meant to send a political message about the status of Jerusalem, US Ambassador Tom Nides said on Monday.

"The capital of Israel is Jerusalem," Nides said. “The president said it; I said it; it is the position of the US.”

Biden’s visit to the Augusta Victoria Hospital in Jerusalem on Friday was “a healthcare event, nothing to do with politics…It had nothing to do with the status of Jerusalem. We could not have been clearer about it,” the ambassador said.

“Those who want to make it political, that's their problem,” he added. “It was about giving money to these hospitals.”

“Those who want to make it political, that's their problem, it was about giving money to these hospitals.”

US Ambassador Tom Nides

Biden’s remarks at the hospital visit were about his first wife and daughter who died in a car accident and his son who died of cancer, not about Jerusalem or political issues, Nides pointed out.

“It was about helping sick families…We didn’t want to make it political and we did exactly what we said. We gave $100 million for the Palestinian people who use that hospital – and 20% of those who use it are Israeli,” Nides said.

The ambassador was unsure why Biden’s armored vehicle had two American flags on it, when it had an Israeli and an American flag on other stops in Jerusalem, suggesting that the flags had not been changed after his visit to Bethlehem earlier that day. However, in Bethlehem, the car hand a US flag and a Palestinian flag on it.

Looking back on Biden’s two-day visit to Israel last week, Nides assessed it as “a complete home run.”

“The objective was to project the idea that this guy really loves Israel, I think that was quite clear. We wanted to make sure the unbreakable bond between the Biden administration and Israel was loud and clear. We wanted comfort around security issues, around what we’re doing for Israel and our commitment to push back on Iran, and that was quite clear,” he said. “When he says you don't have to be a Jew to be a Zionist, he really means that.”

“I think it’s pretty hard for anyone to disagree it was a good trip,” Nides said, adding that the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

Nides highlighted the unscripted moments on the trip, such as when Biden knelt before two Holocaust survivors at Yad Vashem and stayed at the memorial to hold a conversation with them – “That wasn’t planned, the idea was going to be to say hello and move on, but that’s Joe Biden!” – and when he spent close to an hour talking to American athletes at the Maccabiah games: “He just loved it.”

Challenges of the trip

Asked about the challenges of the trip, Nides pointed out that Israel switched prime ministers from Naftali Bennett to Yair Lapid.

“There was a debate if [Biden] should come or not,” Nides said. “I said that we’re not coming for any particular government; we are coming for the Israeli people.”

The Jerusalem Declaration that Biden and Lapid signed is mostly declarative, he said, meant to highlight the “unbreakable bond between the US and Israel.

“It’s the whole package, security commitments, culture exchanges, to just the romantic relationship we have with Israel and its history,” Nides stated. “It was a reiteration of what this administration has said about Israel, including a lot about the MOU [on defense aid] and the importance of having the ability for us to have Israel’s back and the importance of making sure Iran didn’t have a nuclear weapon.”

Israel made numerous gestures towards the Palestinians at the Americans' behest ahead of Biden's visit, including opening the Allenby Crossing to Jordan 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, reviving the Joint Economic Council between the Palestinians and Israel, setting up the infrastructure for 4G cellular connections, authorizing Palestinian construction in Area C of the West Bank and more.

Nides said he had “worked on this day and night” and was “very happy” with the outcome, as well as that Lapid spoke to Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas and Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Abbas shortly before Biden’s visit.

“We have no doubt how difficult the situation is, but we want to keep the vision of a two-state solution alive,” Nides said. “President Biden is committed to a two-state solution and the security of the State of Israel.”

Asked whether the US demanded that the Palestinians to make any gestures towards Israel, Nides spoke of a need to show appreciation for Israel’s gestures.

As for the “pay for slay” program, in which the Palestinian Authority pays terrorists who attack Israelis, Nides said the US “has not been shy about our demand to end the practice…We are working all the time on these issues. They are important to the US and to Israelis, as they should be. It is morally wrong and we will continue to work on it.”

UNRWA funds

The US also announced an additional $201 million for UNRWA, the agency for Palestinian refugees of the 1948 War of Independence and their descendants.

Asked about the many documented cases of anti-Israel incitement and antisemitism in UNRWA schools’ learning materials and teachers’ social media accounts, Nides said that “UNRWA is not perfect…They need to continue reforming themselves. I met with the head of UNRWA and we continue to push them.”

At the same time, Nides said that “they do a lot of good work and it is very important that they are funded. There is a massive need in the West Bank for refugees’ healthcare and education…We need to look at the totality of what they do.”

Nides said that Saudi Arabia opening its skies to all civilian flights – meaning that Israeli airlines can fly in Saudi airspace – is “one step forward” towards open relations between Jerusalem and Riyadh.

“The president talked publicly about the desire for normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel…We will take it one step at a time. This is a huge deal. We will continue working with the Saudis and Israelis to try to make gestures and work with both parties to move things forward,” he said.



