The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Eurovision 2023: Pop star Noa Kirel to represent Israel

"We received the news with complete surprise. We are happy and thankful for the choice of Noa and are proud to represent the State of Israel with dignity," said Noa Kirel's representatives.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 11, 2022 22:21
Israeli singer Noa Kirel attends a press conference on a new campaign to raise awareness of cyberbullying among youth, at the President Residence in Jerusalem on February 16, 2020. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Israeli singer Noa Kirel attends a press conference on a new campaign to raise awareness of cyberbullying among youth, at the President Residence in Jerusalem on February 16, 2020.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (IPBC) — KAN — announced on Monday that its professional committee for the Israeli representative for Eurovision 2023 has chosen pop singer and actress Noa Kirel to represent Israel in the competition.

"We received the news with complete surprise. We are happy and thankful for the choice of Noa and are proud to represent the State of Israel with dignity," Kirel's representatives said.

"We received the news with complete surprise. We are happy and thankful for the choice of Noa and are proud to represent the State of Israel with dignity."

Noa Kirl's representatives

According to a statement from the IPBC, the committee members narrowed down to Kirel from a list of 78 names of male and female singers "with rich and proven experience in standing in front of a large audience."

The list was composed of the names of the most common artists in Israel, as per Israel's KAN Reshet Gimel and Army Radio radio stations' nominees for Singer of the Year and Ensemble of the Year in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

In the second stage, each member of the committee suggested two names from the list — up to 20 names in total.

At the end of the discussion, KAN offered the artist who was ranked first on the list to represent Israel in the competition, under conditions to be determined by the corporation.

How is Israel's Eurovision representative chosen? 

Last month, the Broadcasting Corporation announced that Israel's representative in the 2023 Eurovision contest will be selected through a professional committee — for the first time since 2014.

From 2015 to 2020, Israeli representatives were selected to compete in the reality show "The Next Eurovision Star."

This year, Michael Ben-David was chosen to represent Israel in Turin, after winning the "X Factor for Eurovision" program that aired on Network 13. Ben-David did not qualify for the finals of the Eurovision competition.



Tags Israel pop culture Eurovision Eurovision Song Contest
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
2

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
3

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
4

Gantz reveals 'unusual' Iranian military activity in the Red Sea

Satellite images of four Iranian military ships spotted in the Red Sea, shown by Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz, on July 5, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by