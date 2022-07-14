Lapid after Biden meeting: There will be no nuclear Iran

The US reaffirmed that it is prepared to use military force to stop Iran from attaining a nuclear weapon, in the Jerusalem US-Israel Strategic Partnership Joint Declaration US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid was set to sign after their meeting on Thursday.

“We discussed the Iranian threat,” Lapid said following the hour-and-a-half meeting. “There will be no nuclear Iran. This is not only a threat to Israel but to the world, and we discussed some other issues we are going to keep to ourselves.”

Biden said that “the vast majority of the American public, not just my administration, is completely devoted to Israel’s security.”

The United States stresses in the declaration “that integral to this pledge” - a commitment to Israel’s security and qualitative military edge - “is the commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome.”

Background

The declaration comes a day after Biden said in an interview with Channel 12 News that the US would use military force against Iran “as a last resort.“

Prime Minister Yair Lapid preparing for a meeting with US President Joe Biden. (credit: KOBI GIDON / GPO)

Biden and Lapid are expected to hold a press conference later Thursday.

Biden also remarked on “how important it was from my perspective for Israel to be totally integrated into the region,” and Lapid said that Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia “is extremely important to Israel.”

The US president plans to fly directly to Jeddah from Israel and is expected to announce an agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia by which Israeli commercial flights can enter Saudi airspace, in exchange for Israel agreeing to changes in security arrangements in the Straits of Tiran. The countries are also in talks for Saudi Arabia to allow a limited number of direct flights from Israel for Muslims taking part in the pilgrimage to Mecca, but it may not be completed in time for Biden’s visit.