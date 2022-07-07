The Amar’e Stoudemire Peace Camp and Tamir Goodman’s basketball camp joined forces at the YMCA in Jerusalem this week to host a special group of youth from various religions and backgrounds to kick off the summer.

A six-time NBA All-Star and the 2003 Rookie of the Year, Stoudemire hosted his second annual camp with the “Jewish Jordan” and was in fine form.

The 39-year-old hoopster spoke about the importance of the game of basketball in promoting peace around the world, as well as NBA Israeli sensation Deni Avdija and Kevin Durant, who he coached last year with the Brooklyn Nets.

“It’s an unforgettable day when Amar’e Stoudemire, the ultimate legend, is here,” exclaimed Goodman. “He has proven to be someone who is educating people and bringing them together while inspiring others.

“He is someone who doesn’t let society dictate what can or can’t be accomplished in this world. What he has been able to accomplish with youth and adults alike, with people or all different backgrounds, is incredible as he is an example of what this game of basketball is all about. It’s an honor to be a part of this and hopefully he can inspire as many kids as possible."

Stoudmire also made some opening remarks, speaking about the origins of his camp and the impact it can have worldwide.

“We’re here in Jerusalem at the second annual Amar’e Stoudemire Peace Camp, promoting peace and unity among all of the cultures here in Israel,” said the former NBA star. “Each camp has been able to provide grassroots opportunities for young players and to have an international camp is amazing. The Amar’e Stoudemire Foundation has been able to provide peace to everyone and that is what the camp is all about.”

Teaming up with Goodman was a no-brainer for Stoudemire, who also said that the camp was for people and children of all backgrounds and religions.

“Working with Tamir Goodman, who is someone I worked with at Hapoel Jerusalem, is the cornerstone of youth basketball and it’s only right that I link up with the best guy in town. This camp has been an amazing success. This is only the beginning and we are growing this global game of basketball which everyone plays around the world, so why not combine the game with peace? The peace camp includes everyone – Israelis, Palestinians, the African-American Jewry that’s here. Everyone in Israel who is involved in the game of basketball from all religions has a chance to enjoy. That is the idea of the peace camp.”

The former Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, Hapoel Jerusalem and Maccabi Tel Aviv big man spoke about how his global travels have helped him see how the game of basketball can be used for the purpose of peace, which to him made all the sense in the world as he continues to spread the gospel of groundball.

“From time playing basketball, I have traveled the world and experienced different cultures and for me, I feel that this is a great opportunity to continue that legacy and giving the opportunity to young basketball players. Basketball brings so many opportunities to everyone. The more we bring basketball into the forefront to allow those playing to enjoy to interact when they wouldn’t normally have the chance to interact with these cultures – this brings everyone together.”

Stoudemire, who converted to Judaism a couple of years ago in Israel, also discussed his continuing education and where one can find out what he is learning at any moment in time.

“I post all my learning on Instagram and that is never going to stop. That goes from Torah to Biblical learning, it doesn’t stop, that is the goal.”

With the news of Durant looking to leave the Brooklyn Nets and the fact that Stoudemire had worked with the New York-based basketball team as an assistant coach, he felt that the superstar will make the best judgement for his own future and beyond.

“Kevin Durant will make the best decision for himself. He is an incredible talent and great player and I feel he will make the right decision to somewhat exceed his legacy.”

Back in the 2019/20 season, Stoudemire and current Washington Wizards forward Israeli Deni Avdija were close teammates with Maccabi Tel Aviv and they helped the club win the Israeli league title. Over the past two seasons, Stoudemire has been able to see Avdija up close and personal continue to develop.

“It’s been great watching grow as a basketball player, I played with Deni at Maccabi and we won a championship together before we went on to the NBA where he went as a player to the Washington Wizards and where I went as a coach on the staff with the Brooklyn Nets. To see him the last two seasons has been fun to watch as he progresses and he is doing amazing.”