The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israeli Women

Miriam Cabesa - One of Israel's most influential artists

Miriam Cabesa's art is a dialogue between people.

By ORI J LENKINSKI
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2023 01:03
Yellow paint. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Yellow paint.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Upon stepping foot into Miriam Cabesa’s south Tel Aviv studio, one is immediately met with an unidentifiable, bewitching smell. But it’s not only the sense of smell that is pleasantly engaged within the four white walls of Cabesa’s workspace. In fact, the room feels curated to the highest comfort and aesthetic level possible. The couch is buttery leather, the light is soft and Cabesa’s paintings are thoughtfully arranged on the walls. 

Miriam Cabesa

This is one of Cabesa’s two studios; its sister space is in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, where Cabesa resided for many years. Since the 1990s, Cabesa has been hailed as one of the most important artists to emerge from Israel. Born in Morocco and raised on Kibbutz Sha’ar Hagolan, Cabesa has distinguished herself with both her aesthetic and her tools. She prefers an iron to a paintbrush and engages her body, be it in kisses or in broad movements to create her images. 

First of all, I am a woman,” she says. “My thought process is very female. When I started to present in the ’90s, there weren’t many female artists and certainly not Mizrahi women. I wasn’t cleaning, I was making a mess. I took domestic tools and used them to create the beyond.”

Cabesa recently returned to Tel Aviv, but not before purchasing an old church in upstate New York, which she has yet to decide what to do with. It was in Williamsburg that Cabesa began the exploration that has led to her work, which is currently on display as part of the Vital Signs exhibition at the Haifa Museum of Art, curated by Dr. Kobi Ben-Meir. 

“My studio was undergoing renovations, so I had to move temporarily to a different space,” Cabesa explains. As she speaks, a pot of green tea brews on a large wicker mat on the coffee table. Cabesa sits on a leather armchair next to her work and life partner, writer Noa Raveh. The two work and live together in what they describe as “a sense of plenty.”

MIRIAM CABESA’S ‘Vital Signs’ is on display at the Haifa Museum of Art (credit: Jennie Katzner) MIRIAM CABESA’S ‘Vital Signs’ is on display at the Haifa Museum of Art (credit: Jennie Katzner)

“The owner of the studio arranged for me to work in an apartment that was going to be destroyed. I was meant to be there for three weeks. When I got to the space, I started to renovate here and there, and I found some pictures of the woman who had lived there. She was then living in an assisted living facility. I started to paint as a gesture between myself and this woman, whom I didn’t know,” Cabesa explains.

She applied one stripe of paint to the wall, which unlocked weeks of meticulous painting and engulfed the entire living room of the apartment. “I was surprised to discover that the oil paints took nicely to the walls. I continued. At that time, I didn’t see it as art, rather as a dialogue between me and the woman. 

“It had a huge impact on me. I let this thing, whatever it was, envelope me like a dream. I would look out the window and everything looked painted. I can’t explain the intensity.”

The hours upon hours of work transformed the apartment to a floor-to-ceiling painting in blacks, grays and whites. The walls, floor, ceiling, carpet and furniture were covered. Even the paintings on the wall were painted. 

And although Cabesa did not intend to present the apartment to the public, visitors began to arrive, sitting inside the force field that had been created by her painting. 

WHAT WAS meant to be a three-week stay in the apartment turned into several months, prior to its destruction. Since then, Cabesa has overtaken several spaces with what she refers to as “slow-motion feminine-action painting.” One was the old dining hall on Kibbutz Be’eri. 

“Once I had finished, a lot of elderly kibbutz members came to see it. In that space, which looked almost burnt out, they could talk about their memories, good and bad, with confidence. They felt safe inside the space,” Cabesa says. 

In Haifa, Cabesa met new challenges. “First of all, I rounded out the corners of the room. I wanted the space to be more inclusive,” she says. 

During those first days, Raveh and one of her three children hung out in the gallery. “It felt like I was inside an organ, like it was Miriam’s lung,” Raveh says. “My son understood it right away. The space wasn’t inanimate anymore, it was alive.”

Cabesa adds that she completed this project faster than any of her previous works of a similar scale. “People ask me if I work hard and I tell them that I work a lot, but that it’s easy. I can make this physical effort with ease. In Haifa, I felt that I opened the space, like a bottle of wine, to let it breathe. Wine is also a living thing, right? 

“I think in the space, the viewers’ senses and abilities are sharpened. It’s a work that must be seen with the body.”

That said, Cabesa recognizes that the viewer experience is not one of pure pleasure. Specifically in Haifa, where Cabesa opted for red and gold hues in addition to black and gray, the effect can be overwhelming. 

“The viewer has to do some work. This isn’t chewed-up food,” she says. “It’s a delicacy and the body has to digest it.”

Vital Signs will be on display at the Haifa Museum of Art through June 25. For more information, visit www.hma.org.il.



Tags Haifa new york painting
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
2

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
3

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
4

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 25,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
5

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by