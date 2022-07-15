The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel's 70th anniversary

After Biden's visit to Israel: Strengthen defense ties with the US - opinion

The opportunity to deepen Israel’s strategic depth through the Abraham Accords enables it to create an effective military option that could pose a threat to Iran.

By GABI SIBONI
Published: JULY 15, 2022 12:59
A V-22 in action. (photo credit: Corey Lewis/US Navy)
A V-22 in action.
(photo credit: Corey Lewis/US Navy)

The US president’s visit to Israel is an opportunity to explore ways to deepen diplomatic and defense cooperation with the United States. Over the years, various courses of action have risen and fallen, including the establishment of a defense alliance with the United States, the deepening of security and intelligence cooperation and, more recently, the integration into a regional defense alliance, such as NATO.

It is important to mention that Israel already has a significant defense asset in the form of the Congress Action Document of June 2012: US-Israel Enhanced Security Cooperation Act of 2012. The document anchors the strategic cooperation between the countries and puts the friendly relations with the United States on solid grounds.

Throughout the years of its existence, Israel has been able to deal with a variety of threats on its own, but the backbone of the US has always been stable, even if there have been ups and downs from time to time. The Abraham Accords created a rare opportunity to build deep defense cooperation against radical Iran and its allies. Facing Iran requires the building of effective military capabilities that will enable Israel to undermine Iran’s nuclear programs, build the relevant military capabilities as well as to fatally harm Tehran’s allies in Lebanon and Gaza.

Directions the US can help Israel

In this context, there are a number of directions in which the US can assist Israel both in short-term capabilities (several years) and in building medium- and long-term power. During the upcoming conversations with the president of the United States and his team, it is in Israel’s best interest that a number of issues will be raised by the Israeli teams:

First, the way forward with the offensive cyber crisis. In light of American pressure, the State of Israel has reduced the number of countries that will be allowed to receive offensive cyber capabilities to a quarter of what has been acceptable until recently. This reduction will severely damage the Israeli cyber industry.

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid sign a security pledge at Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem, Israel July 14, 2022 (credit: ATEF SAFADI/POOL VIA REUTERS)US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid sign a security pledge at Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem, Israel July 14, 2022 (credit: ATEF SAFADI/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The civilian industry in Israel has been able to develop unprecedented cyber capabilities over the past 20 years. It would be in Israel’s best interest to raise this issue with the president of the US and explain that the intensity of the damage to the economy and security of Israel will be very severe. 

Second, in the face of an Iranian effort based on two fronts – the nuclear effort and the proxies’ effort to surround and harm Israel with fire and terrorism – Israel must build its power in a balanced and multi-dimensional way. Relying on intelligence and accurate firing will not allow for a systematic and complete response to the challenge of Iranian strategy. Indeed, it is very important to be equipped with penetrating armaments, long-range airstrikes and refueling capabilities, but at the same time to develop capabilities for short-distance maneuvers (Lebanon, Syria and Gaza) and long-distance ones (Lebanon, Syria and Iran). 

For this purpose, it is essential for Israel to bring up and request US President Joe Biden’s assistance in building powerful special forces capabilities for the deep, third circle front. These capabilities can be obtained by adding advanced and fast platforms such as the V-22 aircraft, which allows longer-range work with faster response speeds.

The V-22 can also be essential in rescue operations that involve reaching downed air force pilots. In addition, the fact that there is a possibility to receive a quick delivery of the V-22 aircraft is also extremely essential to Israel. Such a delivery can be as quick as one to two years, which will allow closing the troubling gap between receiving the new helicopters and taking out the outdated ones. 

The opportunity to deepen Israel’s strategic depth through the Abraham Accords enables it to create an effective military option that could pose a threat to Iran and, if necessary, become a course of action using a variety of combined capabilities of Israel’s Persian Gulf allies.

The writer, an IDF colonel (res.), heads the Military and Strategic Affairs Program and Cyber Security Program at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security and is editor of the journal Cyber, Intelligence, and Security.



Tags Joe Biden security Middle East NATO Biden's visit to Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
2

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
3

Massive dangerous asteroid Bennu not solid rock, like ball pit - NASA

This mosaic of the asteroid Bennu was created using observations made by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft that was in close proximity to the asteroid for over two years.
4

Church of the Holy Sepulchre excavation unveils remains from Constantine's time

Remains dating back to the period of Roman Emperor Constantine at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher have been uncovered in excavations carried out in conjunction with a complex two-year project to repair and restore pavement stones of the ancient church.
5

Russia building new laser weapon to disable foreign satellites - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to launch a new large-scale production facility at the plant of Bratskchemsyntez drugmaker owned by Pharmasyntez Group, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 26, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by