The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Alan Kalter, longtime announcer for David Letterman, dies at 78

Kalter, a former synagogue president, would break into show tunes, to Letterman’s mortification, or would present as a leering predator, offering to “comfort” Britney Spears after her divorce.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
OCTOBER 7, 2021 03:22
david letterman 88 224 (photo credit: )
david letterman 88 224
(photo credit: )
Alan Kalter, his rabbi said, was a “mensch,” a past temple president who dutifully Zoomed into services throughout the pandemic.
Kelter died Monday at 78 at at Stamford Hospital in Connecticut, surrounded by his wife and daughters. His colleagues took to social media, remembering him as a “lovely” man who was generous with his praise and encouragement.
That might not be the Alan Kalter you remember: For 20 years on “The Late Show With David Letterman,” Kalter was not only Letterman’s announcer but played a foul-mouthed narcissist and buffoon.
Letterman, who delighted in getting his staff and guests to play against type, took it to extremes with the affable and self-effacing Kalter, who joined the talk-show host in 1995 and stayed through Letterman’s retirement from broadcast TV in 2015.
A favorite routine was “Alan Kalter’s Celebrity Interview.” Letterman would introduce Kalter and the camera would cut to Kalter, seated across from an A-list celebrity. George Clooney, Will Smith, Harrison Ford and Jodie Foster were among those who gamely played along.
George Clooney Reuters George Clooney Reuters
Instead of interviewing the celebrity, Kalter would spend two minutes abusing Letterman, accusing his boss of sycophantic behavior toward the celebrity (“suckhole” was one of the printable pejoratives Kalter favored), then turning on the guest — who reacted only with facial expressions, and hardly ever said a word. Kalter would rip off his mic and storm off the stage, as backstage staffers grinned and applauded.
“That’s the last time we hire a guy without an interview,” Letterman said after a session with Nicolas Cage.
Kalter, born in Brooklyn, taught high school English in Long Island before breaking into radio and becoming a game show announcer. When Letterman was seeking a replacement for Bill Wendell, his first announcer, a producer brought in an audiotape of auditions. Kalter’s was “the first and only voice” we listened to, Letterman said.
Kalter would break into show tunes, to Letterman’s mortification, or would present as a leering predator, offering to “comfort” Britney Spears after her divorce.
Another recurring theme was the introduction of Kalter’s long lost “son,” played by an actor who looked eerily like him, down to the copper red hair. Kalter at first denies the obvious (“For my 18th birthday my parents gave me a vasectomy”) and then cops to it, kind of.
“How old are you?” Kalter asks. “Twenty, Paw,” the “son” says. “Twenty, let’s see, 1989,” Kalter thinks. “Was your mom in the Bangles?”
Letterman, in a statement, recalled Kalter as a game victim of his staff’s jokes. “Whatever else, we always had the best announcer in television,” Letterman told The Associated Press. “Wonderful voice and eagerness to play a goofy character of himself. Did I mention he could sing? Yes he could. He enthusiastically did it all. A very sad day, but many great memories.”
Letterman’s writers lit up social media remembering Kalter, whose nickname was Big Red because of his hair. “We loved writing for him,” said Carter Bays on Twitter. “Such a cheerful presence on the show. And around the office. Rest easy Big Red.”
Caissie St. Onge, another writer, recalled on Twitter of Kalter, “He instituted the policy of saying, ‘I enjoyed that one!’ to me. He made me feel legit.”
Rabbi Joshua Hammerman of Temple Beth El in Stamford told the conngregation in a note obtained by Variety that Kalter was a “mensch” and a past president of the Temple “who was deeply committed to Jewish values and the Jewish people and was especially devoted to this, his home community.” His family asked that in lieu of flowers, mourners contribute to charities, among others, the temple’s mitzvah fund.
“Over the past year, he attended our daily Zoom minyan so religiously that he even joined in from the golf course at Rockrimmon,” Hammerman said.


Tags new york Jewish Celebrity obituary
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Lessons of Sadat’s assassination - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Harris fails by trying to please both sides - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Peter Lerner

Unions are the answer to COVID unemployment and work disputes - opinion

 By PETER LERNER
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

FDA decision to limit COVID booster shots didn't satisfy anyone - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Gershon Baskin

The UN speeches were disappointing, once again - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Most Read
1

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
3

VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia,
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

Israel steps up counter-terrorism operations in West Bank

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by