American Girl releases Hanukkah outfit and gift set for dolls

(JTA) — For Jewish fans of American Girl dolls, Hanukkah came early this year.

Last week, the popular doll company released a new set of holiday doll outfits and accessories to diversify its holiday outfits. Kids can now dress up their dolls in special outfits for Eid Al-Fitr, Diwali, the Lunar New Year, Kwanzaa and Hanukkah. The new holiday outfits come with a booklet explaining the significance of each of the holidays.

The Hanukkah outfit includes a sparkly blue dress, silver shoes, a headband, and a Star of David necklace. In addition to the clothing, priced at $36, fans of the dolls can also purchase a Hanukkah gift set that includes a menorah, Star of David bracelet, dreidel and Hanukkah gelt.

American Girl is known for its lifelike dolls with backstories — and a series of short novels and movies about them — spanning the globe and set throughout history. The company released its first Jewish doll named Rebecca Rubin, whose story was set on the Lower East Side in the early 20th century, in 2009. While that doll was recently retired, her own Hanukkah set is still available, along with a Shabbat set that includes a teapot, pastries and braided challah.