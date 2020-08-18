A publisher in the UAE signed a contract to buy and publish the book Happy Singlehood , written by Hebrew University of Jerusalem's Prof. Elyakim Kislev and translated into Arabic.

"It connects nicely with this peace agreement and I’m very happy that a publisher in the UAE even dared to contact someone from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem," said Kislev.

"Now, with this peace agreement in sight, it is much easier to understand and even celebrate this special contract. The book is already quite provocative, even for Western societies, and I only wonder what its reception will look like in the Arab world," he concluded.

The 280-page book, published by California Press, is about changing attitudes in a world in which people are marrying later, or even not at all, by choice.