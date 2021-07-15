The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Anne Frank's diary comes to life in new animated film

The film, "Where is Anne Frank,” was made by acclaimed Israeli director Ari Folman, best known for his 2008 Oscar-nominated animated documentary hybrid “Waltz With Bashir."

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA  
JULY 15, 2021 04:07
Anne Frank at her writing table in 1940; how many Anne Franks were lost in the Holocaust? (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Anne Frank at her writing table in 1940; how many Anne Franks were lost in the Holocaust?
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A disoriented teenage girl lies on Anne Frank’s bed as people swarm the family house. But these people are not Nazis; they’re modern-day tourists. And the girl on the bed isn’t Anne, but Kitty — the imaginary friend to whom she addressed her now world-famous diary.
Magically resurrected from the page and transported into modern-day Europe, Kitty is appalled by how society has fetishized her best friend Anne, hawking cheap merchandise and endless inaccurate reinterpretations of her words. Eventually she takes it upon herself to reclaim Anne’s legacy, by any means necessary.
This is the bold reimagining of Anne Frank’s story found in the new animated film “Where is Anne Frank,” which premiered last week at the Cannes Film Festival. The film was made by acclaimed Israeli director Ari Folman, best known for his 2008 Oscar-nominated animated documentary hybrid “Waltz With Bashir,” about the lasting memories of Israel’s first Lebanon War. Now Folman has tackled what many consider the sacred text of the Holocaust — rewriting Anne Frank in order to interpret her true lasting legacy.
Made in partnership with the Anne Frank Fonds, the Swiss nonprofit founded by Anne’s father, Otto, that holds the copyright to her diary, the film is aimed at younger audiences. But it also enters surprising political territory, as Kitty comes to understand Europe’s modern-day immigration crisis and begins to consciously relate the continent’s millions of asylum seekers to Anne’s story.
“The main goal of the film is to help young audiences today connect with Anne Frank’s story the way that previous generations connected with the diary,” Yves Kugelmann, a member of the Fonds board and a key producer of the film, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “Frankly, that’s mostly how I look at the film. If this objective is achieved, then it’s a success.”
A fiery redhead with rosy cheekbones, Kitty is not just a silent observer — she speaks her mind, loudly, about the creeping commercialization of her best friend as a brand.
“Anne did not write this diary so that you can worship her,” she tells Dutch police in a climactic scen, following an incident in which she heckles a stage production of the diary. “Or name bridges and schools and theaters and train stations after her.”
Kitty also begins dating a boy who pickpockets tourists at the Anne Frank House and later becomes a pro-immigration activist.
As he did with “Bashir,” Folman blends spectacular fantasy sequences with a factually grounded narrative. Kitty’s journey through 2021 Amsterdam and a meticulously detailed Anne Frank House is paired with allusions to Greek mythology and the Roman Empire, both of which fascinated Anne. In flashbacks, the Nazis are portrayed as robot-like ghouls wearing death masks, patrolling the streets of Amsterdam with neither hate nor pity for the people they hunt and victimize — a reference to how Anne herself never met a Nazi prior to her capture and wrote about how she had trouble visualizing them.
Folman, who declined a pre-arranged interview with JTA, told the Hollywood Reporter that his own mother, a Holocaust survivor from Lodz, Poland, was eager for him to take the project.
“I actually didn’t want to do it at all,” Folman said. “I thought there were too many adaptations and she was too iconic. But I read the diary again, the first time since I was a teenager, and I also went to visit my mother — both my parents were Holocaust survivors. She said, ‘Look, we never interfered in your choices, but if you don’t take this project, I will die over the weekend, you can come and collect my body on Sunday. But if you do it, I will stay around until the premiere.’”
Another twist Folman learned while doing research for the project: His parents arrived in Auschwitz the same week as Anne’s parents, Otto and Edith.
Though Kitty continually decries the endless modern-day reinterpretations of Anne’s story that exist to burnish her status as a symbol rather than a person, it could be argued that the film in which she appears is another such effort, keen on drawing simplistic parallels between the Holocaust and the modern refugee crisis.
The film differs from the text in other ways, too: Although Anne’s diary contains a good deal of humor, the film has at least one character in distress in every scene, be it in modern-day Amsterdam or during the Holocaust. “Where Is Anne Frank” also alleges, without proof, that Auguste van Pels, who also hid with the Franks, concealed an expensive vase in the house, conceivably to avoid having to sell it for food. 
But then Folman’s vision for the film was never about merely relaying the facts of the story.
“I was looking for a new dimension, a new way to tell the story,” he told the Hollywood Reporter. “And I tried to figure out how to bring it to the youngest audience I could. And when you start a movie with a miracle, like with this creation of Kitty, you build the fairy tale.”
In addition to the film, Folman also collaborated with the Anne Frank Fonds on a graphic novel adaptation of Anne’s diary, illustrated by David Polonsky and published in 2017. The film and the book will be part of a new educational package that the Fonds will share with hundreds of schools worldwide to which it provides Holocaust-education programs and materials.  
In keeping with the charter of the nonprofit and Otto Frank’s wishes that none of the Fonds projects be commercial, any proceeds from the film will go to supporting the Fonds’ work, which includes many educational programs and projects with UNICEF, the United Nations agency for children’s welfare, Kugelmann said. 
In Kitty, the project hopes it has found its newest ambassador to a younger generation — straight from the 80-year-old pages of Anne’s diary.


Tags Anne Frank film Amsterdam
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to help Gaza - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Haredim, not Arabs or Iran, are the biggest threat to Israel - opinion

A CELEBRATION for 63 haredi men who were released from prison in April 2018. They had been arrested for their failure to show up at the army recruitment office.
3

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
4

Fire in ship at Dubai's Jebel Ali port now extinguished -authorities

Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020.
5

Lavish Second Temple period building found by Western Wall in Jerusalem

Remains of the magnificent 2000-year-old building recently excavated and due to be opened to the public

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by