The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Arrest warrant issued for Marilyn Manson on assault charges

A Class A misdemeanor in New Hampshire can carry a possible jail sentence of up to a year and a fine of up to $2,000.

By REUTERS  
MAY 26, 2021 12:47
Marilyn Manson attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, US, February 9, 2020. (photo credit: DANNY MOLOSHOK/REUTERS)
Marilyn Manson attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, US, February 9, 2020.
(photo credit: DANNY MOLOSHOK/REUTERS)
Police in the US state of New Hampshire said late on Tuesday that they had issued an arrest warrant for rock singer Marilyn Manson in connection with assault charges.
The alleged assaults involved a videographer, the police said, adding that Manson, his agent and legal counsel had been aware of the warrant "for some time" and "no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges."
"The Gilford Police Department has an active arrest warrant for Brian Hugh Warner (aka: Marilyn Manson) for two counts of Class A misdemeanor Simple Assault stemming from a 2019 incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion," the police said in a statement on Facebook.
A representative of Manson was not immediately available for comment.
Manson had been performing a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on Aug. 18, 2019, when the alleged assaults occurred, according to the police.
The videographer had been subcontracted by a New Hampshire-based company to video the concert, and had been located in the stage pit area when the alleged assaults occurred, the statement added.
A Class A misdemeanor in New Hampshire can carry a possible jail sentence of up to a year and a fine of up to $2,000.
The alleged assaults were not sexual in nature, the police said, adding that the issuance of an arrest warrant was not a presumption of guilt.
The development marks the latest controversy to surround the rock singer. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in February that authorities were investigating allegations of domestic violence by Manson.
"Westworld" TV and film actor Evan Rachel Wood and three other women said in February in social media posts that Manson had abused them. Manson was dropped by his record label after the allegations.
The singer and songwriter is known for his Gothic-inspired black outfits and heavy make-up. His hits include "The Dope Show" and "Personal Jesus."


Tags singer crime abuse assault New Hampshire
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Establish state inquiry into Mount Meron disaster now - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The results of denying antisemitism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

The Left, Hamas are boosting Netanyahu - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Oded Revivi

Settlers like me have an alternative: Let’s start by living with each other

 By ODED REVIVI

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by