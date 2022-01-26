The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Disney+ is coming to Israel

Series that are available include The Book of Boba Fett and WandaVision.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: JANUARY 26, 2022 13:22

Updated: JANUARY 26, 2022 13:31
Disney+ logo. (photo credit: FLICKR)
Disney+ logo.
(photo credit: FLICKR)

If you have been wondering how you can see Get Back, the Peter Jackson documentary about The Beatles; the latest Disney hit, Encanto; or the movie version of Hamilton, there is good news: Disney+, Walt Disney Company’s streaming service, where all these programs – and many others – are shown, will be available in Israel starting this summer.

The company announced on Wednesday that in a few months viewers in 42 new countries will be able to subscribe to the service. In addition to Israel, other countries being added include South Africa, Poland, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

The service allows viewers to stream movies and series from Disney and Pixar, as well as the Star Wars and Marvel franchises. The National Geographic channels will be included, as well as movies and series from FX and Searchlight Pictures. 

Parents will be happy to hear that there is a large amount of children’s content on the service, including classic Disney films such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Bambi. All seasons of The Simpsons are currently part of the service, as well as the original version of The Muppet Show.

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020 (credit: THRILL GEEK/VIA REUTERS)General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020 (credit: THRILL GEEK/VIA REUTERS)

Those interested in signing up to find out when the exact date the service will be available in Israel is announced can submit their email at www.preview.disneyplus.com/he-il.



