Israel Film Fund chooses Cinemateque CEO Noa Regev as its new

Dr. Noa Regev, who has been the CEO of the Jerusalem Cinematheque for nine years, was chosen to head the Israel Film Fund on Monday. She will replace Lisa Shiloach-Uzrad, who held the position since 2019 and announced several months ago that she would be stepping down. Dorli Almagor, chair of the search committee, recommended that the position be given to Regev.

Regev is a graduate of the Steve Tisch School of Film and Television at Tel Aviv University, where she graduated cum laude and where she later taught. Before coming to the Jerusalem Cinematheque, she was the director of the Holon Cinematheque. Her doctoral thesis was on children’s cinema. As CEO of the Jerusalem Cinematheque, she oversaw the Jerusalem Film Festival and the Israel Film Archive.

Daniella and Quentin Tarantino with Noa Regev, Jerusalem Film Festival (Courtesy of the Jerusalem Cinematheque) (credit: ITAMAR GINZBURG)

Regev said, “I am happy for the opportunity I have to be part of the Israel Film Fund, with the support of which many of Israel’s most significant and groundbreaking feature films have been created over the years. Together with our partners in the film industry and the Culture Ministry, we will work to make the local film industry flourish and continue its success.”

The Israel Film Fund was established in 1979 with the aim of supporting Israeli filmmakers and enabling local production companies to produce full-length films, as well as to support the distribution of films and their sale in Israel and around the world. Over the years, the fund has been behind the production of hundreds of full-length Israeli films, many of which have been successful internationally.