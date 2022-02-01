The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Israel Film Fund chooses Cinemateque CEO Noa Regev as its new

CEO of the Jerusalem Cinemathque, Dr.Noa Regev, has been chosen to head the Israel Film Fund and will continue to "make the local film industry flourish."

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: FEBRUARY 1, 2022 20:26
NOA REGEV. (photo credit: Merav Ben Loulou/Jerusalem Cinematheque)
NOA REGEV.
(photo credit: Merav Ben Loulou/Jerusalem Cinematheque)

Dr. Noa Regev, who has been the CEO of the Jerusalem Cinematheque for nine years, was chosen to head the Israel Film Fund on Monday. She will replace Lisa Shiloach-Uzrad, who held the position since 2019 and announced several months ago that she would be stepping down. Dorli Almagor, chair of the search committee, recommended that the position be given to Regev.

Regev is a graduate of the Steve Tisch School of Film and Television at Tel Aviv University, where she graduated cum laude and where she later taught. Before coming to the Jerusalem Cinematheque, she was the director of the Holon Cinematheque. Her doctoral thesis was on children’s cinema. As CEO of the Jerusalem Cinematheque, she oversaw the Jerusalem Film Festival and the Israel Film Archive.

Daniella and Quentin Tarantino with Noa Regev, Jerusalem Film Festival (Courtesy of the Jerusalem Cinematheque) (credit: ITAMAR GINZBURG) Daniella and Quentin Tarantino with Noa Regev, Jerusalem Film Festival (Courtesy of the Jerusalem Cinematheque) (credit: ITAMAR GINZBURG)

Regev said, “I am happy for the opportunity I have to be part of the Israel Film Fund, with the support of which many of Israel’s most significant and groundbreaking feature films have been created over the years. Together with our partners in the film industry and the Culture Ministry, we will work to make the local film industry flourish and continue its success.”

The Israel Film Fund was established in 1979 with the aim of supporting Israeli filmmakers and enabling local production companies to produce full-length films, as well as to support the distribution of films and their sale in Israel and around the world. Over the years, the fund has been behind the production of hundreds of full-length Israeli films, many of which have been successful internationally. 



Tags arts film israeli film Jerusalem Cinematheque
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by