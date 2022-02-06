British-Israeli composer gets royal request, writes tribute to the Queen

A British immigrant to Israel has released specially-commissioned royal pieces of music in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

Loretta Kay-Feld, an accomplished composer and lyricist who moved to Ra’anna a decade ago, told the BBC that she was privately contacted by a member of the royal family “close to the queen” with the request.

Sunday marked 70 years since the queen acceded to the throne.

Kay-Feld told the BBC that she was contacted six months ago by the royal. “They asked me what music could I do for Her Majesty to celebrate her 70 years on the throne,” she said. “I’m very fond of the queen and I was absolutely thrilled to be asked. I went about thinking how could I express her feelings of a life devoted to service to her people.”

Kay-Feld worked with Irish film director Jason Figgis, who put the scores that she composed – “70 Years a Queen” and “The Queen’s Soliloquy” – to video.

She told the BBC that the royal who commissioned the piece got in touch with her and appeared “beyond thrilled” at the final product.

Kay-Feld has performed for the royal family early in her career, at the Variety Club for Great Britain children’s charity.

She has written hundreds of compositions, including music for children’s TV show Sesame Street. One of her arrangements, “Gotta Keep America Singing,” was played at the inaugurations of US presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, according to the BBC.