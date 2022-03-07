Bonei Zion Prize for English-speaking olim announced.

Seven immigrants from English-speaking countries have been awarded the 2021 Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize, recognizing Anglos who have made a major contribution to the State of Israel.

The honorees include Prof. Daniel Chamovitz, president of Ben-Gurion University, in the field of Education; Dr. Jonathan Rieck, director of Emergency Medicine at Barzilai Medical Center, in the field of Science and Medicine; David Marcu, CEO of Israel Elwyn, in the field of Community & Non-Profit; Micha Odenheimer, founding Director of Tevel B’Tzedek, in the field of Global Impact; and Josie Katz, Singer & Actress, in the field of Culture, Art & Sports.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to Rabbi Dr. Daniel Tropper for his exemplary work over multiple decades in Jewish education, and specifically, in recognition of his establishment of Gesher, the social impact organization that emphasizes the goals of mutual respect, dialogue, and co-existence to strengthen and unify the entire Jewish people and nation.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The prizes are sponsored by Sylvan Adams, a Nefesh B’Nefesh Oleh, real estate developer and philanthropist.

“It is a privilege to recognize these inspiring Olim for the exceptional leadership and contributions they have made nationally and globally, especially during these uncertain and challenging times,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Nefesh B’Nefesh Co-Founder and Executive Director. “The Bonei Zion Prize recipients are models of excellence in the community and shining examples of the incredible impact that Olim make in all facets of life in Israel.”