The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

MacKenzie Scott, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have all donated to support HIAS’ work in Ukraine

HIAS, formerly the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, traces its origin to the late 19th century when millions of Jews migrating out of Eastern Europe required aid.

By ASAF SHALEV/JTA
Published: MARCH 24, 2022 02:05
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (photo credit: REUTERS)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $10 million to the Jewish humanitarian group HIAS for its work aiding refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

HIAS announced the gift Wednesday as Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, revealed her latest multi-billion-dollar round of charitable giving. She gave $3.8 billion to 465 organizations in this round, bringing her total philanthropic funding to $12 billion. 

The HIAS grant will go toward humanitarian relief for refugees from Ukraine and help with resettlement in the countries of the European Union. Services provided to refugees by HIAS’s local partners include housing, education, health, language training and mental health with an emphasis on reducing gender-based risks for those who have been displaced by the war. 

MacKenzie Scott in Berlin, Germany on Apr. 24, 2018 (credit: JÖRG CARSTENSEN/PICTURE ALLIANCE VIA GETTY IMAGES)MacKenzie Scott in Berlin, Germany on Apr. 24, 2018 (credit: JÖRG CARSTENSEN/PICTURE ALLIANCE VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Some of the money will also help Jews from countries bordering Ukraine relocate to Western Europe, according to HIAS. 

The news of Scott’s donation comes a few days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they have given an undisclosed sum to HIAS to help Ukrainian refugees. Far more money has flowed to HIAS in recent weeks than what the nonprofit sees over the course of a typical quarter, the Forward reported.

HIAS, formerly the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, traces its origin to the late 19th century when millions of Jews migrating out of Eastern Europe required aid. In recent years, with few Jews impacted by the world’s new refugee crises, HIAS transformed into a humanitarian advocacy group for all displaced people. 

After the fall of the Soviet Union, for example, HIAS built up a presence in Ukraine and established a local partner called Right to Protection, or R2P. 

Now, HIAS says that its experience and infrastructure are proving to be critical. 

“HIAS has been working in independent Ukraine for over 20 years, working with Ukrainians and launching a Ukrainian-led organization (Right to Protection – R2P) to protect and welcome asylum seekers from other countries as well as displaced Ukrainians themselves,” HIAS president and CEO Mark Hetfield said the statement that announced Scott’s gift. “Today, we are working with partners — many of whom are displaced persons themselves — to help refugees and the displaced be safe, welcome, and able to lead their lives until they can finally return home.”

Scott, who is now married to Seattle science teacher Dan Jewett and whose net worth is estimated at $55 billion, has contributed to HIAS in the past. Last year, she gave HIAS an undisclosed sum along with gifts to two other Jewish nonprofits as a part of a $2.7 billion funding round for 286 organizations.



Tags ukraine philanthropy HIAS
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When Iran counterstrikes Mossad in secret war - analysis

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
2

Ukraine now developing nuclear arms with US help, Russia claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
3

Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
4

Cyberattack against Israeli sites follows reports of failed Mossad op against Iran

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
5

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by