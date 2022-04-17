The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Kyiv-based game developer GSC Game World raises $800,000 for Ukraine

GSC Game World is a historic game developer in eastern European gaming, having been among the first to localize games into Russian, and is behind the acclaimed S.T.A.L.K.E.R. franchise.

By AARON REICH
Published: APRIL 17, 2022 11:58
The S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series takes place in an alternate world's mysterious Chernobyl exclusion zone (Illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
The S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series takes place in an alternate world's mysterious Chernobyl exclusion zone (Illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Ukrainian video game developer GSC Game World was able to raise $800,000 for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war through a special charity sale of their collection of games, the company announced over social media on Friday.

The funds are all set to be donated to the Come Back Alive charity after taxes and store commissions.

GSC Game World is a historic game developer in eastern European gaming, having been among the first to localize video games into the Russian language.

They are most known for behind the developers behind the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. franchise, a series of games revolving around a mysterious and isolated Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in an alternate universe, a franchise based on the highly influential Soviet science fiction film Stalker and which has become one of the most iconic video games to come out of eastern Europe.

The long-awaited continuation to the franchise, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (formerly titled Heart of Chernobyl before being changed to match the Ukrainian spelling), was set to come out in 2022 but has been put on hold indefinitely due to the Russian invasion as the Kyiv-based developers needed to ensure their own safety.

In early March, GSC Game World also barred all their titles on the popular online video game platform Steam from purchase in Russia.

Another Ukrainian video game developer, A4 Games, has also worked to help raise funds for their country amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Based in Kyiv, A4 Games is famous for being behind the Metro series, based on the popular post-apocalyptic science fiction series written by Russian-Israeli author Dmitry Glukhovsky during his time studying at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, who himself has also been vocal in condemning Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.



Tags Russia ukraine video games Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
2

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.
3

Ukraine postal service issues 'Russian warship, f***k you!' stamp

Snake Island (illustrative).
4

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.
5

Israel carries out successful laser interception trials

Israel's ground-breaking laser system experiment carried out in the south of the country by the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Research and Development (DDR&D, or MAFAT in Hebrew) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by