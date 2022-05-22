The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Manchester City fight back to win Premier League title

"The moment we found a goal it changed everything. We are were not playing in normal circumstances but you have to handle it," Guardiola said.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 22, 2022 22:17

Updated: MAY 22, 2022 22:19
Manchester City's Fernandinho lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Premier League, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain, May 22, 2022 . (photo credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)
Manchester City's Fernandinho lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Premier League, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain, May 22, 2022 .
(photo credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)

Manchester City won their fourth Premier League trophy in five years on Sunday but nearly let it slip from their hands, coming from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 with three goals inside an electrifying five minutes late in the second half.

After an afternoon of high nerves, laced with the fear of Liverpool pipping them to the title at the post, relieved and jubilant City fans poured onto the field at the final whistle.

Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan scored twice as City took the vital three points, making Liverpool's 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers irrelevant.

"The moment we found a goal it changed everything. We are were not playing in normal circumstances but you have to handle it," said Guardiola.

"Gundogan is the best inside runner we have. We were arriving down the sides and we needed a player with the sense of tempo in the box and he’s the best," he added.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after winning the Premier League, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain, May 22, 2022. (credit: Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff)Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after winning the Premier League, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain, May 22, 2022. (credit: Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff)

"We are legends. When you win the Premier League four times in five seasons it’s because these guys are so, so special. We will be remembered," added the Spaniard.

The day was set up for a party and there was a relaxed mood around the ground before kick-off. But that was soon to change as Villa, managed by former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, provided a twist in the storyline.

Matty Cash put Villa in front in the 37th minute with a fine header from a Lucas Digne cross from the left flank, and the mood in the stadium instantly changed.

City were far from their fluent best, lacking finesse as they piled on the pressure in search of a leveler but rarely troubling Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Edgy mood

The edgy mood among the home fans turned to desperation after Philippe Coutinho then doubled the lead for Villa with a goal of pure simplicity.

Ollie Watkins headed on from a long Olsen goalkick, and the former Liverpool midfielder Coutinho produced a brilliant first touch to cut inside and then drilled the ball into the bottom corner.

Liverpool were level with Wolves at the time of Coutinho's strike, but City knew that a goal for Juergen Klopp's side could now take the title away from them.

But then came the City comeback blitz that sealed the title regardless of events at Anfield.

Two substitutes combined for the first, with Gundogan heading in a Raheem Sterling cross at the back post in the 76th minute.

Halftime substitute Oleksandr Zinchenko, on the left flank, then showed composure to pull the ball back to Rodri, and the Spaniard delivered a pinpoint finish -- side-footing into the bottom corner from 20 meters.

The title-winning goal came in the 81st minute when Kevin De Bruyne whipped in a low cross to Gundogan, who tapped in from close range, sending the crowd into rapturous delight.

"The magnitude of your achievement is defined by the magnitude of your rival," reflected Guardiola.

"I’ve never seen a team like Liverpool. I know it’s tough but a huge congratulations to them. They help us to be a better team," he added.



Tags sports soccer Manchester
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
2

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
3

Ukrainian troops, not commanders, surrender at Azovstal

A convoy of pro-Russian troops is seen before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine, May 16, 2022.
4

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
5

Nordic states vow to protect Finland, Sweden during NATO application

Norway, sweden, nordic flags

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by