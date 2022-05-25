The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ looking for ‘Jewish types’ for Israel scene

Now that “Maisel” is filming its fifth and final season, it looks like the show could be pulling out all the stops and finally sending Midge on a visit to Israel.

By LIOR ZALTZMAN/JTA
Published: MAY 25, 2022 02:07
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (photo credit: COURTESY AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
(photo credit: COURTESY AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)

This article first appeared on Kveller.

Season four of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” was just as Jewy as the ones that came before it — with bar mitzvah scenes, lots of Yiddishisms, Jewish foods and contemplations about the existence of God.

The Amazon Prime show about a Jewish standup comedian played by Rachel Brosnahan has consistently been one of the most Jewish shows on TV, despite the controversy about the fact that its star isn’t a Jew.

In almost every season, protagonist Midge Maisel visits a very Jewish location. In season two, it was the Catskills and the Jewish resort area famously known as the “Borscht Belt,” where the Maisels and the Weissmans enjoyed some much-needed R&R. In season three, Midge visited the Jewish retiree capital of the world — Miami. Season four saw Midge ambush her family while they were visiting the Jewish Brooklyn neighborhood of Coney Island.

Now that “Maisel” is filming its fifth and final season, it looks like the show could be pulling out all the stops and finally sending Midge on a visit to Israel. A current casting call circulating for Jewish actors to fill in as extras an “agrarian fieldwork scene” says that the scene takes place in Israel.

The filming itself, however, will take place around New York, where the rest of show is filmed — “likely” on Long Island, the casting call notes.

Where could an agrarian Jewish field work scene take place in the 1960s?

Likely a kibbutz.

Some quick kibbutz history: They are Israeli communal living settlements where everything is shared — from meals to child-rearing responsibilities (they famously had children’s quarters where all families’ kids stayed together until the 1970s) to labor, property and investments. The first kibbutz was founded in 1909, and they exist in Israel to this day, albeit in smaller numbers. As the “Maisel” callout suggests, they used to be mostly “agrarian settlements,” but nowadays, only a minority of kibbutzniks work in agriculture.

The 1960s was a great time to visit an Israeli kibbutz. It was a period of prosperity, and kibbutz members enjoyed outsized representation in Israeli parliament, growing modernization and improved standards of living.

American Jews also started volunteering at kibbutzim at that time, as a summer or experience or a time away from college or a job. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders volunteered at kibbutz Shaar Haamakim, near Haifa, back in 1963.

Maisel will not be the first show to visit a kibbutz: In season three of “The Nanny,” Fran Fine revealed that she lost her virginity to a strapping Israeli man while volunteering at a kibbutz (yes, there’s a flashback scene).

Published by Kveller, a 70 Faces Media brand



Tags kibbutz The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Mrs. Maisel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
2

Ukrainian troops, not commanders, surrender at Azovstal

A convoy of pro-Russian troops is seen before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine, May 16, 2022.
3

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
4

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
5

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by