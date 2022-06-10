Tel Aviv Pride Parade 2022 - in pictures

Tel Aviv Pride Parade 2022 kicked off with a bang on Friday morning with thousands in attendance.
Several warnings were issued prior to the event as the heat in Tel Aviv reached new heights, with serious concern that attendees would overheat or become dehydrated.
This is not the traditional parade route; throughout the past decade, the event began at Gan Meir and made its way down to the famed Tel Aviv beach.
