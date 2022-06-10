The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Tel Aviv Pride Parade 2022 - in pictures

Tel Aviv Pride Parade 2022 kicked off with tens of thousands of attendees - here it is in pictures.

By TAMAR URIEL-BEERI
Published: JUNE 10, 2022 13:53
Tel Aviv Pride Parade 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Tel Aviv Pride Parade 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Tel Aviv Pride Parade 2022 kicked off with a bang on Friday morning with thousands in attendance. 

Tel Aviv Pride Parade 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Tel Aviv Pride Parade 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Tel Aviv Pride Parade 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Tel Aviv Pride Parade 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Several warnings were issued prior to the event as the heat in Tel Aviv reached new heights, with serious concern that attendees would overheat or become dehydrated.

Tel Aviv Pride Parade 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Tel Aviv Pride Parade 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Tel Aviv Pride Parade 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Tel Aviv Pride Parade 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Tel Aviv Pride Parade 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)Tel Aviv Pride Parade 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

This is not the traditional parade route; throughout the past decade, the event began at Gan Meir and made its way down to the famed Tel Aviv beach.

Foreign Minister and Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid at Tel Aviv Pride Parade 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Foreign Minister and Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid at Tel Aviv Pride Parade 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Tel Aviv Pride Parade 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Tel Aviv Pride Parade 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Tel Aviv Pride Parade 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Tel Aviv Pride Parade 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)


