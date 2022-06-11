The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

'BDS? What's that?' - Iggy Azalea during her first trip to Israel

The Australian rapper visited the country for the first time to perform at Tel Aviv's Gay Pride Parade.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 11, 2022 04:37
Iggy Azalea (photo credit: FACEBOOK)
Iggy Azalea
(photo credit: FACEBOOK)

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea performed at the Tel Aviv Gay Pride Festival on Friday in Tel Aviv. While she was there, she told N12 that she "was surprised to receive the call to come and perform."

The Tourism Ministry initially announced on Tuesday that Azalea would be performing at the parade during her first official visit to the country.

When asked about BDS, Azalea had never even heard of the organization, stating: "BDS? What is it? Cause I don't know much, but I'm really happy to come and see for myself, I'm excited to experience something new.

"I know a lot of my fans belong to the LGBT community and I feel a special connection to them," Azalea continued. "I think maybe it's because I was an outsider, that I came a long way from being an underdog, maybe it's something they can identify with." 

Azalea stated she felt surprised that her music has reached all over the world, stating initially that she was "worried that people would not know the lyrics of the songs. "In the end, it was one of the best performances I have done in my life and everyone knew the lyrics," she said. "I love the culture of Turkey, the traditional food and I hope my experience in Israel will be good or even better."

Tel Aviv Pride Parade 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Tel Aviv Pride Parade 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

"I think maybe it's because I was an outsider, that I came a long way from being an underdog, maybe it's something they can identify with."

Iggy Azalea

Other BDS controversies

Many international musicians and artists have canceled planned shows in Israel due to reoccurring pushback by the BDS movement. Their move angered a lot of Israeli fans but received high praise from the BDS.

The Grammy-nominated indie band Big Thief had listened to BDS's pleas and canceled two of its shows in Tel Aviv. The band's bass player is the son of an Israeli musician.

Despite these BDS boycotts, future acts making their way to Israel this year include Canadian singer Justin Bieber, American band OneRepublic and comedian Nikki Glaser.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.



Tags Tel Aviv rapper LGBTQ+
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
2

France: Four neo-Nazis arrested for planning 'Jew hunt' during soccer match

Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
3

S.Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea launches

A surface-to-surface missile is launched during a joint live-firing exercise between US and South Korea in unidentified location, South Korea, May 25, 2022.
4

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform
5

New type of coronavirus found in bank voles

Bank Vole sitting on the forest floor.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by