Comedy, tears, and criticism – Jewish influencers respond to Roe v. Wade

“The Jews are at it again,” Zev Burton (@zevulous) smiled into his phone camera as he used the green screen function on TikTok to show a headline from the Miami Herald. The June 14 article states that a South Florida synagogue, Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor, announced its plans to sue the state over the new 15-week abortion ban beginning July 1, 2022.

Burton, who took care to write in his caption on the video that he himself is Jewish (hence his opening sentence), has over 234,000 followers on his TikTok account and is a masters student in data science and analytics at Georgetown University in Washington DC

Activists take to social media

Following the May leak of the draft of the Roe v. Wade overturn and the June 24 announcement, activists, influencers, and media consumers alike have taken to social media with their thoughts and feelings as a form of protest.

Jewish influencers – social media personalities who have garnered a large following, like Zev Burton - have taken a similar stance to Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor.

In a video immediately following the announcement, Burton encouraged his viewers who are ‘doom scrolling’ to take a deep breath. He then shared information for those who want to do something to help but don’t know how.

A website address he writes on the screen shares a list of political representatives from federal to county levels. The website informs Americans on who their representatives are based off their address, as well as ways to contact them. Burton encourages his viewers to “contact every one of them” and demand action.

“It’s our responsibility to say stuff,” Burton said.

Rabbi Seth Goldstein (@Rabbi_360) is a rabbi at Temple Beth Hatfiloh in Olympia, Washington. With some 30, 000 followers on his TikTok, he has made multiple videos regarding Judaism’s views on abortion and has also written posts on his blog about the topic.

In one of his more popular TikToks, which has garnered over 16, 000 views, Goldstein breaks down this week’s Torah portion and its similarities to the supreme court’s decision. After providing a summary of the twelve spies in Canaan (Shelach 13:1-15:41), he said, “a majority of men set back a whole community by 40 years, just as this morning the Supreme Court, a majority of men, set back our country by 50 years.”

Goldstein had made other TikTok’s regarding abortion and Judaism. In one video called Judaism and reproductive freedom, which he pinned to the top of his profile, he points to text cards over a trending TikTok sound. The text reads, “personhood begins at birth,” “health of the parent takes priority,” and “laws again abortion violate religious liberty.”

Dr. Annie Frenkel (@anniedeliversmd) is an OBGYN located in New York, and an Orthodox Jew with over 121, 000 followers.

“It surprises me how many people that I’m friends with, how many of my family members were not aware that in Judaism, the concept of saving the life of the mother always supersedes the life of the unborn child,” she said in her TikTok. “Every single rabbi that I have spoken to told me that when in doubt, the mother is always the one you need to choose.”

Her video from June 27 comes in response to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem stating that there will be an exception of saving a mother’s life that will allow an abortion to occur.

“Who defines what it means to save a life? Ask two different OBGYNS, they’ll probably disagree,” she said.

She scoffed as she stared into the camera, the possibility of being legally prosecuted were she to help a pregnant person receive an abortion.

“Make no mistake, women will start to die in this country, and that’s a certainty.”

Professor Hillel Gray (@profgray), a comparative religion professor at Miami University with a specialty in Judaism, ethics, and religious extremists, has just over 18, 000 followers on TikTok.

Gray warns that his views are often polarizing and is willing to break down harder topics through the educational clips he shares. On June 24th, he broke down the Jewish views on abortion further.

He raised multiple questions in the video, including: “Who determines if her life is in danger?” and “Under Jewish law, who do you suppose decides if that percentage risk would justify an abortion?”

He also provided an answer: “As with secular law, many difficult decisions are typically left up to judges, that is the rabbis.”

But “there is no supreme court, and rabbis differ on many issues,” Gray added.

The Supreme Court decision means that states may now choose their own laws regarding abortion, and while in some, abortion may still be accessible, Golda Daphna said it will not be enough.

“When people say, ‘you’re in New York, you’re going to have access to an abortion,’ I think of people in the Bible belt, and that grew up in a really religious community, I know what it’s like to live in a community where there’s a train to go to New York City (where abortion will stay legal) but it’s such an impossibility to you,” Daphna said.

Daphna (@gold.a.star) fought back tears in her June 4 TikTok called Abortion-the Jewish perspective. With 20, 000 followers, Golda is an American, was raised as an ultra-orthodox Jew. and is a Columbia University graduate.

She makes the distinction that her identity as a Jew and as an American holds no priority over the other, but in a country that promises separation between church and state, the promise extends to the right to practice bodily autonomy freely and without religious intervention.

“Before I speak as a Jew, I speak as an American. America was founded on the separation of church and state, it was founded as a place for people to practice their religion freely and to not push their religious doctrine onto anyone. Anyone who does not allow a woman to have bodily autonomy because of their religion is missing the point and freedoms of which America was founded,” she said in her video.