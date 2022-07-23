The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Israeli high school students' film wins BAFTA student film category

The film combines drama and animation and is based on the director's memories as the granddaughter of a Holocaust survivor, who recorded her life in a personal diary during the Holocaust.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: JULY 23, 2022 13:00

Updated: JULY 23, 2022 13:02
The poster of the movie 'Girl No. 60427' (photo credit: MA'ALE HIGH SCHOOL)
The poster of the movie 'Girl No. 60427'
(photo credit: MA'ALE HIGH SCHOOL)

A movie by the graduates from Ma'ale High School in Jerusalem, won the BAFTA Award in the student film Live Action category at the ceremony held on Friday night in Los Angeles.

The film, titled Girl No. 60427 by Shulamit Lifshitz and Oriel Berkovits, won the 2022 Yugo BAFTA Student Award. This is the first time the awards ceremony has included a finalist to represent Israel, according to the BAFTA website.

The film combines drama and animation and is based on the director's memories as the granddaughter of a Holocaust survivor, who recorded her life in a personal diary during the Holocaust.

The judges said, upon choosing the film as the victor, that it was "a deep and emotional film that brings to extraordinary artistic expression the experiences of the third generation of Holocaust survivors."

"We congratulate director Shulamit Lifshitz and are happy about another landmark that proves the quality of Ma'ale School and the young generation of Israeli filmmakers," says Neta Ariel, director of Ma'ale School.

Director Shulamit Lifshitz. (credit: MA'ALE HIGH SCHOOL)Director Shulamit Lifshitz. (credit: MA'ALE HIGH SCHOOL)
Animator Oriel Berkovits. (credit: MA'ALE HIGH SCHOOL) Animator Oriel Berkovits. (credit: MA'ALE HIGH SCHOOL)

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards is competition is considered the British equivalent of the Academy Awards in the United States. Many BAFTA members are also members of the academy that chooses the films nominated for the Oscars, and therefore many are able to predict the winners of the next Oscars following the BAFTAs.

"We congratulate director Shulamit Lifshitz and are happy about another landmark that proves the quality of Ma'ale School and the young generation of Israeli filmmakers."

Neta Ariel

This year, the Yugo BAFTA Student Awards received 715 submissions (a new record) from 134 schools in 36 different countries. The main categories include narrative film, animation, documentary, 360 videos, Experiential VR, VR Games and PC Games.



Tags oscars israeli cinema film award academy awards Holocaust education
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.
3

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
4

Greek Orthodox Jerusalem Patriarch warns Biden of 'extremist Jewish' threat

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III leads the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 21, 2022.
5

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by