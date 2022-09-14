The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Julia Garner and Brett Goldstein repeat as Jewish Emmy winners

Here's everything Jewish about Monday night's Emmy awards:

By ANDREW LAPIN/JTA
Published: SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 01:23

Updated: SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 01:26
Brett Goldstein poses for a picture with the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series, for "Ted Lasso", at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
Brett Goldstein poses for a picture with the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series, for "Ted Lasso", at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.
(photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)

Julia Garner and Brett Goldstein were the big Jewish Emmy winners Monday night, as both actors took home statuettes on television’s starriest night.

Garner scored her third win for best supporting actress in a drama for her role on Netflix’s crime show “Ozark,” which concluded its run this year. She previously won in 2019 and 2020 for the same show and was additionally nominated this year in the limited-series category for “Inventing Anna” but lost that category to Amanda Seyfried in “The Dropout.”

During her acceptance speech, Garner thanked the “Ozark” writers for crafting her character, whom the actor said “has changed my life.”

Actress Julia Garner in the film 'The Assistant' (credit: FORENSIC FILMS)Actress Julia Garner in the film 'The Assistant' (credit: FORENSIC FILMS)

Goldstein, also a repeat winner, scored his second award in a row for best supporting actor in a comedy for his role in Apple TV+’s sports sitcom “Ted Lasso.” Thanking his Jewish family back home in Britain, the famously foul-mouthed Goldstein promised not to swear — before dropping an f-bomb on live television.

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” whose creator and longtime showrunner Lorne Michaels is Jewish, extended two of its records in the outstanding variety/sketch series category: the most wins and the most consecutive wins (which now stands at six). The show only had one other competitor in the category. 

During his acceptance speech, Michaels thanked his cast for “showing up” in the midst of a pandemic, which had resulted in one live broadcast of “SNL” airing without an audience. The series’ longest serving cast member, Kenan Thompson, also hosted the evening’s awards ceremony.

What about TV's "most Jewish" shows? 

Two of the most visibly Jewish shows on TV, Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” were both blanked out of the big categories this year. Both were nominated for best comedy but lost to “Ted Lasso,” while “Maisel” also lost every acting award its stars were nominated for. Other Jewish stars who came away from the night empty-handed included Seth Rogen, Henry Winkler and Andrew Garfield.

Zendaya won best lead actress in a drama for “Euphoria,” the popular HBO teen drama based on an Israeli show. 



