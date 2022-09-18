The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Woody Allen announces his retirement from filmmaking

At age 86, iconic filmmaker Woody Allen announces his next movie will be his last.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 18, 2022 20:51

Updated: SEPTEMBER 18, 2022 20:58
Woody Allen on July 17, 2014 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Woody Allen on July 17, 2014
(photo credit: REUTERS)

American Jewish filmmaker and actor Woody Allen said in an interview with the Spanish magazine "La Vanguardia" that he will retire from filmmaking after his next film and will dedicate his time to writing. 

He is currently filming his 50th movie "Wasp 22" in Paris, and said he will retire from filmmaking past its release. The movie is set to take place in Paris and will be fully in French.

Allen is considered to be one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, with masterpieces such as "Annie Hall", "Manhattan", "Radio Days" and "The Purple Rose of Cairo". 

His contribution to cinema has been acknowledged by the cinema industry, recognizing him as one of the most prominent filmmakers in history, winning numerous awards including 4 Academy Awards and 9 BAFTA Awards.

Allen's movies are influenced by his childhood and his Jewish background. most of his movies take place in New York City, where he grew up and lived for most of his life. He is known for writing, directing, and acting in his films.

Woody Allen, who was born Allan Stewart Konigsberg in 1935, at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016 (credit: WIKIPEDIA)Woody Allen, who was born Allan Stewart Konigsberg in 1935, at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016 (credit: WIKIPEDIA)

Sexual assault allegations

In 1992 Allen was accused of sexual assault by his then-wife Mia Farrow's adopted daughter Dylan Farrow while she was 7 years old, but was not criminally charged.

Allen started dating his ex-wife's other adopted daughter Soon-Yi Pervin in 1992, and married her in late 1997. They have two adopted children.

In the wake of the Me Too era, Allen's reputation and status had declined. However, Allen has continued to make films, releasing no less than 8 movies over the last decade. 



Tags woody allen film hollywood sexual assault
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
2

WHO 'strongly advises against' use of two COVID treatments

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021.
3

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
4

Donald Trump offered Israel's West Bank to Jordan's King Abdullah in 2018 - report

Trump and Abdullah
5

Who was the IDF soldier killed near Jenin - and how were the terrorists caught?

Maj. Bar Falah, Deputy Commander of the Reconnaissance Battalion was killed overnight by Palestinian gunmen near Jenin.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by