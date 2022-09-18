Woody Allen announces his retirement from filmmaking

American Jewish filmmaker and actor Woody Allen said in an interview with the Spanish magazine "La Vanguardia" that he will retire from filmmaking after his next film and will dedicate his time to writing.

He is currently filming his 50th movie "Wasp 22" in Paris, and said he will retire from filmmaking past its release. The movie is set to take place in Paris and will be fully in French.

Allen is considered to be one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, with masterpieces such as "Annie Hall", "Manhattan", "Radio Days" and "The Purple Rose of Cairo".

His contribution to cinema has been acknowledged by the cinema industry, recognizing him as one of the most prominent filmmakers in history, winning numerous awards including 4 Academy Awards and 9 BAFTA Awards.

Allen's movies are influenced by his childhood and his Jewish background. most of his movies take place in New York City, where he grew up and lived for most of his life. He is known for writing, directing, and acting in his films.

Woody Allen, who was born Allan Stewart Konigsberg in 1935, at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016 (credit: WIKIPEDIA)

Sexual assault allegations

In 1992 Allen was accused of sexual assault by his then-wife Mia Farrow's adopted daughter Dylan Farrow while she was 7 years old, but was not criminally charged.

Allen started dating his ex-wife's other adopted daughter Soon-Yi Pervin in 1992, and married her in late 1997. They have two adopted children.

In the wake of the Me Too era, Allen's reputation and status had declined. However, Allen has continued to make films, releasing no less than 8 movies over the last decade.