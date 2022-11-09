People try to bring illegal items onto airplanes all the time, but this one really stole the cake…or the chicken.

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA), an agency of the United States Department of Homeland Security that is responsible for the security of transportation systems to and from the US, shared quite an impressive image on their Instagram on Tuesday.

A genius plan or a 'baste of time'?

"There's a personal fowl here," the TSA wrote, sharing a photo of what seems to be a whole chicken with a handgun shoved inside.

"The plot chickens as we barrel our way closer to Thanksgiving," the post continued. "For us, it’s a time to be thankful that our officers are always working around the cluck to keep you safe."

According to their punny post, TSA at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport found the badly-concealed weapon pretty easily, calling the attempt a "baste of time."

They ended it off by recommending that all those traveling look over proper packaging information and instructions on the TSA website.