Global Spotify Wrapped: How do you compare?

Users of the popular audio streaming service Spotify eagerly await the end of each calendar year for their personalized "Spotify Wrapped," a Powerpoint-style presentation generated by the app. Users get to see how many hours they spent listening to their favorite artists and can share the lists of their top artists and songs.

The app might also tell users how many different genres they listened to, and what kind of music they listened to at different times of the day. It will also tell a user how their quantitative data - hours listened in general, hours listening to specific artists or songs - measures up to users worldwide. A hardcore fan of Cardi B, for example, might find themselves in the top 0.05% of users worldwide in terms of total hours spent listening to their music.

Tracks can skyrocket to the top of Spotify's highest-earning list regardless of when they were released. In other words, a song from 2019, 2002 or 1964 could be the 2022 #1 most listened-to song. In this case, the most-played song was The Weeknd's 2019 hit Blinding Lights. Many of the top songs on the list gained popularity months or years after their release due to viral TikTok trends.

The top ten highest-earning tracks on Spotify from 2022:

Blinding Lights by The Weeknd from 2019 Stay (ft. Justin Bieber) by the Kid LAROI from 2021 Heat Waves by Glass Animals from 2020 Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles from 2019 Sweater Weather by The Neighbourhood from 2013 good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo from 2021 As It Was by Harry Styles from 2022 INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow) by Lil Nas X from 2021 Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran from 2021 Cold Heart - PNAU Remix by Elton John, Dua Lipa and Pnau from 2021

The top five highest-earning albums on Spotify of 2022: