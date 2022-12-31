Cristiano Ronaldo to play in Middle East, signs with Saudi team

Cristiano Ronaldo will be moving to the Middle East to continue his soccer career, having signed on to play in the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, according to a Friday social media post by the team.

The deal between Ronaldo and the Saudi Arabian team is said to last until 2025, according to BBC Sport.

The report also said that Ronaldo will receive the largest salary in the history of the sport, being paid more than £177 million per year. However, last summer, he turned down a £305 million team to join Al Hilal - another team in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo explained that he turned down the deal because he said he was happy playing for the English team at the time.

"This is more than history in the making," the club wrote on Instagram. "This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by نادي النصر السعودي (@alnassr_fc)

Other teams Ronaldo has played for

Ronaldo had recently played for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus in the past. He also represented his native country Portugal in the World Cup this year in Qatar, where his team was eliminated in the quarter-finals by Morocco.

The soccer player also recently made history by being the first athlete to score at five different FIFA World Cups.

Ronaldo was made a free agent after his controversial break-up with Manchester United, multiple sources reported. Ronaldo also said in an interview with Piers Morgan that he had felt betrayed by the team.