How to recreate Sara Netanyahu's iconic besieged look

We all closely followed the situation of Sara Netanyahu, who was besieged in the hair salon (which is a great name for a gloomy haiku poem), for three whole hours, and all this to get to her turn to renew the highlights and despite the situation in the country, the violence in the demonstrations, and the disruptions in general.

Anyone who maintains highlights knows how complicated it is, and that if there is an appointment it must not be canceled in any way - it's an appointment for highlights , which can take up to 6 hours.

So the siege on the Prime Minister's wife was relatively short. Even the maintenance requires a refresher every two weeks to a month, in short, it's about as tedious as an appointment at the emergency room.

So after we had some fun, let's be a bit serious. Some of us dye our hair at home (a phenomenon that increased during the lockdowns), but doing highlights is still a little scary for us to do alone.

We turned to an expert to find out, once and for all, how to make highlights at home, alone, and waste much less time.

Sara Netanyahu arrives for a court hearing on her family lawsuit against former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, at the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court on June 12, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

In order to dye the highlights , it is recommended to use high-quality materials, and to follow the correct order of steps, so that you can create a look of highlights just like in a hair salon in a relatively short process.

To create the substance, take bleaching powder and mix it with oxygen. Today there are many lightening powders that contain a substance that protects the hair - it's advisable to use this.

To the lightening powder, add an oxygen cream with the percentage adapted to your hair type - a low percentage (2%) for dyed or damaged hair, and a relatively high percentage (6-9%) for natural and undyed hair.Many hair brands now also offer boosters that help deepen the shade and create the perfect blonde for you.

Before proceeding to create the look, it is recommended to prepare a mini work plan:

What kind of hair do you have?

Natural hair can easily reach shades of gray and cream, hair dyed in dark colors can reach a shade of golden blonde, but to create lighter shades or cold shades, several treatments are often required.

What technique will you use?

There are two leading techniques for creating highlights , one is a highlight hat and the other is aluminum foil strips.

The hat technique creates the iconic highlights look that anyone can create at home with a few products that can be purchased almost anywhere.

In this technique you wear a hat that looks a bit like a shower cap with small holes. With the help of a crochet hook that comes with the hat, pull out thin sections of hair according to the amount and thickness you want to lighten.

Preparation of the substance

Mix the oxygen with the substance in exact quantities according to the instructions for use indicated on the product you have chosen, apply to all the parts of the hair that we pulled out from the hat, or separated in advance, and wait.

It is recommended to wait in the sun or in a warm place, since the heat helps create the lightening, and the waiting time is between half an hour and an hour and a half - depending on the shade we want to achieve and of course the percentage of oxygen we used.

Either way, it is not recommended under any circumstances to leave the substance on the hair for more than two hours.

Washing + care

After waiting, wash your hair. It's recommended to use a shampoo that is suitable for the lightening process, for example Blonde Expert shampoo, by Indola.

After the wash, it is recommended to use a mask or a restorative product that does not require washing, such as the K18 mask.

Intensifying the tone

If after the wash you realized that the shade is not bright enough or not exactly the shade you were thinking of, you can add hair wash color or a color mask that can be purchased at almost any hair salon or pharmacy.

With its help you can get an extra highlight without putting your hair through an unnecessary chemical process.

How do you create Sarah Netanyahu's look?

Sarah has thin, European hair with less orange pigment, and the highlights in her hair have a dense appearance using the technique of aluminum foils - although a more advanced technique, with a little patience, anyone can create stunning highlights at home.

How?

Divide the hair into four parts, from each part take out groups of hair that you want to lighten, place a strip of aluminum foil under the group of hair, apply the material to the hair, then close the paper with the dyed hair group inside - to create a complete separation between it and the rest of the hair.

In order to create Mrs. Netanyahu's specific look, you have to create thin and dense paths in the hair, for this you have to prepare a lot of aluminum strips, because these are dense highlights created with precision and with strict symmetry.

Her waiting time is also about an hour, but it is important to remember that this is hair that has been dyed almost identically for many years.

You can see that she enriches the look of her hair with extensions of the same shade.

Wait between half an hour and an hour and a half and then wash - even with this technique it is possible and recommended to use products that combine substances that protect the hair and additives that will help the color to look rich and deep and help to maintain and restore the hair after the chemical treatment.

Tips by: Maor Ivgi is a training manager at Indola Israel.