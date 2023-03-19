The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
United Hatzalah's Eli Beer publishes biography 3 years after nearly dying from COVID-19

The book, entitled 90 Seconds: "The Epic Story of Eli Beer and United Hatzalah," tells the story of how he became the founder of the world's largest volunteer EMS service.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 19, 2023 14:07
UNITED HATZALAH founder Eli Beer when he returned to Israel on the Adelson jet following his recovery from coronavirus. (photo credit: Courtesy)
UNITED HATZALAH founder Eli Beer when he returned to Israel on the Adelson jet following his recovery from coronavirus.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

On March 16th, three years to the day after Eli Beer was admitted to the ICU at Miami University hospital, the Covid-19 survivor and Founder and President of United Hatzalah of Israel, will have his official biography released.

The book, entitled 90 Seconds: The Epic Story of Eli Beer and United Hatzalah, is being released to tell Eli’s story of how he went from being a helpless 5-year-old boy watching a bus blow up and dreaming of being able to help people, to running the world’s largest and fastest fully-volunteer EMS service that has resulted in more than 5.5 million people being saved. 

Published by ArtScroll and written by Rabbi Nachman Seltzer, the book tells the exciting story of how Eli, started off with a few friends, to create an organization that responds to medical emergencies in less than three minutes across Israel, with the dream of arriving at any medical emergency in Israel in 90 seconds or less.

The exciting story spans decades, shares detailed stories of international crises and herculean relief efforts, and survival, all while bringing people from different backgrounds, religions, and nationalities together for one common cause, saving lives. The book has been touted as being a “heart-stopping drama that is filled with dramatic rescues and inspiration”, and takes the reader on an incredible journey behind the scenes of the founding of the fastest EMS organization in the world.

“I really hope that this book is read by many people and that it inspires them to push through whatever challenges they are facing and achieve their dreams, especially children,” Eli said ahead of the book launch. “Children have so many dreams and people are always telling them it can’t happen. People said the same to me. I want everyone to read this book so that they understand that childhood dreams can happen and that anything is possible.”

Eli Beer, Founder of United Hatzalah (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏) Eli Beer, Founder of United Hatzalah (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
 

90 Seconds is the story of how a boy who failed in school and went on to create the world's fastest and cheapest private EMS service. The story tells of life-changing and life-saving technological innovations such as the “ambucycle.” It is the story of how lives were saved and dreams came true due to determination, vision, self-sacrifice, compassion, siyata diShmaya (Heavenly assistance) - and of course Chutzpah.

Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman spoke about the book and said, “This is the captivating story of one of the greatest social entrepreneurs of our generation. Eli Beer took a simple idea and turned it into a massive life-saving enterprise. Read these pages to find out how.” 

The book is available now on Amazon or on the Artscroll website, or wherever Jewish books are sold. Proceeds from the book go to support United Hatzalah’s lifesaving efforts in Israel.

United Hatzalah is the largest independent, non-profit, fully-volunteer emergency medical services (EMS) organization in Israel. United Hatzalah's cadre of 6,500 EMTs, paramedics, and doctors create a network of emergency first responders, providing lifesaving medical aid with an average response time of three minutes or less across Israel. All of its services are provided 24/7 and are free of charge. The organization is completely supported by donations.



