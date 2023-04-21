Passengers on an El Al flight from Paris broke into an impromptu sing-along of by songs written by poet and playwright Yehonatan Geffen on Thursday in tribute to the artist who passed away on Wednesday.

The tribute was a spontaneous initiative by the passengers.

Geffen laid to rest at Nahalal cemetery

Geffen, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 76, was laid to rest on Friday in the Nahalal cemetery.

Much of Geffen's success came from his works for children, like the song "HaYalda Hachi Yafa BaGan" ("The Prettiest Girl in Kindergarten") and the book "HaKeves HaShisha Asar" (The 16th Lamb), but he also wrote many popular songs, poems, plays, and books for adults.

He was noted for his quick wit and his sense of humor, and often wrote one-man skits which he performed himself. He also produced several plays.

He also wrote the lyrics of songs for many of Israel's leading singers.

As a journalist, he had a regular column in Maariv.