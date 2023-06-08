Fiverr International has released its second “Anywhere Worker Study,” providing valuable insights into the evolving trends of individuals who work remotely from multiple locations. The study, based on data from 2,000 Anywhere Workers worldwide, reveals a notable increase in their travel duration and frequency.

As the global workforce undergoes a transformation, remote work continues to gain momentum as a highly desirable option. Those who work remotely — so-called “Anywhere Workers” — seamlessly blend work and travel into their lifestyles, driven by a variety of motivations, ranging from seeking flexibility, excitement and adventure, to escaping the confines of traditional 9-5 job settings or navigating personal life transitions.

Predominantly falling within the millennial age range, Anywhere Workers possess substantial work experience and secure full-time remote positions that grant them the freedom to work and travel at their own pace.

How was the study conducted?

The research, conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Fiverr, involved surveying 2,000 “Digital Nomads” who had worked in Portugal, Spain, Indonesia, Mexico, the United States, and Italy over the past 12 months, between May 3, 2023, and May 17, 2023.

A businessperson working at his computer (Illustrative) (credit: PIXNIO)

The study laid out several interesting key findings, most notably that Anywhere Workers are traveling more frequently and for longer durations than ever before — a lifestyle enabled by the remote nature of their work. Over 80% of those surveyed plan to maintain this lifestyle for up to five years. Additionally, 83% of Anywhere Workers relocate at least once every six months, indicating a 10% increase compared to the previous year.

More women are embracing the Anywhere Worker lifestyle, prioritizing flexibility and autonomy. About 36% of female Anywhere Workers seek greater flexibility and autonomy, compared to 33% of men. Furthermore, 34% of women choose this lifestyle to break free from the traditional 9-5 work setup and monotonous location-based work, in contrast to 31% of men.

Anywhere Workers are experiencing increased or stable earnings since adopting this lifestyle. Approximately 94% of respondents reported an increase or stability in their income. Moreover, the proportion of Anywhere Workers facing financial difficulties decreased by 15% compared to the previous year.

Europe and the United States are the preferred destinations for Anywhere Workers. Spain ranks as the most popular country, followed by Portugal and Australia. In the United States, New York City and Texas are the top choices for work and travel.

Gali Arnon, the Chief Marketing Officer at Fiverr, highlighted the increasing integration of work and travel. "Work and travel are becoming increasingly blended as the global workforce evolves,” they said. “It’s incredible to see this type of work becoming more common across the globe. This growing group of workers are taking control over their careers while enriching their lives and experiencing what the world has to offer. From full-time workers to freelancers, being an Anywhere Worker has never been easier and the opportunities are endless.”